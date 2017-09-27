Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
News updated at 2:13 PM IST
  Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing      Strike ends in Darjeeling after 104 days      Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: official      Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India      Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts      Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah to be released      GST yields Rs 90,669 crore in August      Visiting US Defence Secretary James Mattis meets Modi      Talks between Gujarat govt, Patels fail, agitation to continue : Hardik      Bihar Cong chief Ashok Choudhary removed from post      HC rejects anticipatory bail plea by Honeypreet Insan      Sharad Yadav ousted from Parliamentary panel      GJM calls off Darjeeling bandh      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer      Govt eyes 5G rollout by 2020      Guj polls: Rahul hits campaign trail in Patidar belt      TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital      IIT alumnus commits suicide      NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya      Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet      Delhi HC to hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea today      Pak used fake pic to push a completely false narrative: India      As she lay disfigured by an accident, he found love      Festival demand triggers rise in flower, fruit & vegetable prices      NGOs blame lax officials for child marriages      Bengaluru is only third in India's rich list      With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank      Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran    
You are here: Home » National » Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing

Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Sep 27 2017, 13:24 IST

Qayoom Najar's rivals in Hizbul leaked information to police via Whatsapp

The tip-off about Qayoom Najar, the longest surviving militant in Kashmir, crossing over the LoC from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was 'leaked' to Indian security agencies from across the border by the slain commander's rivals in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Picture courtesy ANI

The tip-off about Qayoom Najar, the longest surviving militant in Kashmir, crossing over the LoC from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was 'leaked' to Indian security agencies from across the border by the slain commander's rivals in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Picture courtesy ANI

The tip-off about Qayoom Najar, the longest surviving militant in Kashmir, crossing over the LoC from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was 'leaked' to Indian security agencies from across the border by the slain commander's rivals in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Sources told Deccan Herald that the tip-off was received by a senior J&K police officer on Whatsapp some days back. "A militant commander from Sopore area, who crossed over to PoK a few years back, shared the information regarding Najar with the police officer on Whatsapp. He even revealed the route Najar would take to cross over the LoC," they said.

However, sources said, the exact date of infiltration by Najar was not known to the security agencies. "After receiving the input on Whatsapp, the police officer passed the information to the Army and a trap was laid to neutralize Najar. Finally on Tuesday army succeeded in killing Najar, who had for more than two decades remained elusive," they revealed.

In the summer of 2015, Najar had formed Lashkar-e-Islam (LeI) outfit after differences cropped up between Hizbul commanders in PoK and him. The LeI, headed by Najar, carried out attacks on mobile phone towers and also allegedly was involved in the killing of six civilians, including a separatist activist in Sopore.

He was expelled by PoK based Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin blaming him for playing a key role in murdering innocent persons and indulging in character assassination of Hurriyat leaders and attacks on the telecommunication set-up in the Valley.

A senior police officer tracking the developments said after failing to control Najar and his group, the Hizbul commanders in PoK reconciled with him and asked him to visit Pakistan via Nepal for an "important meeting."

"By the end of 2015, Najar reached Pakistan and was apparently close to Salahuddin. After the killing of top HM commanders this year in Kashmir, Salahuddin directed Najar to return to Kashmir and take the reins of Hizbul. However, a faction within the Hizbul didn't trust Najar as they feared he may again go out of control once he was back to the Valley," he said.

Asked how he survived for this long, the officer said, "Najar would keep on changing his appearance and would use wigs and move around meekly. In his lifetime, he didn't trust anyone and never used modern gadgets like mobile phones."

43-year-old Najar was one of the most wanted militants in north Kashmir who had kept the police and the army on toes for years. He had reportedly married to the sister of a slain militant before he went over to Pakistan in 2015.

A resident of Sopore town, he had joined as an over ground worker (OGW) of Hizbul in 1992 at the age of 16 and initially would transport weapons and provide lodging for militants. Najar was arrested in 1994 and was later released but he re-joined active militancy in 1999.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.