Wednesday 27 September 2017
Heavy casualties inflicted on NSCN(K) during op along Indo- Myanmar border: Army

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 27 2017, 15:47 IST

The Army inflicted "heavy casualties" on the insurgent NSCN(K) group during "retaliatory" fire along the India-Myanmar border in the early hours of the morning, the Eastern Command said today.

Indian troops suffered no casualties, officials maintained.

According to a statement by the Eastern Command, a column of the Indian Army operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) at about 4.45 am.

"Own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavily retaliatory fire on insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents. Own troops suffered no casualties," the statement added.

It also asserted that Indian troops "did not cross the international border".
Army sources maintained that it was "not a surgical strike".

The Eastern Command also tweeted, "Reports of casualties to #IndianArmy personnel factually incorrect. Firefight occurred along Indo-Myanmar border at 0445 hrs today @adgpi."

In June 2015, the Army had conducted a similar operation against banned insurgent groups following the killing of 20 soldiers in Manipur.
