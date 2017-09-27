Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
Govt enhances the retirement age of central doctors to 65

Kalyan Ray, DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 27 2017, 21:39 IST
India has one of the world's worst doctor-patient ratio with one doctor for nearly 1700 patients whereas going by the World Health Organisation standard, the idea doctor-patient ratio should be 1:400. File Photo

The union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its stamp of approval on increasing the retirement age of more than 2,100 central government doctors, who would be able to serve in hospitals and medical colleges till they are 65 years of age.

The beneficiaries are 1445 doctors working under various ministries; 386 doctors working in higher education institutions under the HRD ministry and 309 doctors under the shipping ministry.

However, they would not be able to hold an administrative post after 62 years and have to work in non-administrative positions, said a government press statement issued after the Cabinet meeting.

The 1445 doctors receiving the benefits would be those working under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH Doctors); Department of Defence (civilian doctors under the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Service); Department of Defence Production (Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service Medical Officers), dental doctors under the department of health and under the Ministry of Railways as well as doctors working in institutions under the department of higher education.

An ex-post facto approval has been accorded to 386 doctors working in central universities and IITs under the department of higher education and 309 doctors working in port hospitals and clinics. As a result, cumulatively, 2140 central doctors would receive the benefits.

“The decision may not have many financial implications as large numbers of posts are lying vacant and the present incumbents would continue to work in their existing capacity against sanctioned posts. The decision will help retain the existing strength of experienced doctors thereby providing better patient care satisfaction,” said Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

India has one of the world's worst doctor-patient ratio with one doctor for nearly 1700 patients whereas going by the World Health Organisation standard, the idea doctor-patient ratio should be 1:400.

The new service period extension is in line with a similar decision taken by the government in May 2016 for 4,034 doctors working for the Central Health Services. The CHS doctors work in central government-run hospitals and the CGHS clinics.
