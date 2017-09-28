Press Esc to close
Thursday 28 September 2017
Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe

JBS Umanadh, Hyderabad, DH News Service, Sep 28 2017, 14:10 IST
According to a defence release, the Kiran aircraft which got airborne from Hakimpet for a routine training mission with a trainee Flight cadet crashed. DH Photo

A trainer aircraft (Kiran) from Hakimpet Air Force Station crashed in Keesara village about 80 km from here on Thursday around 11:45 pm.

According to a defence release, the Kiran aircraft which got airborne from Hakimpet for a routine training mission with a trainee Flight cadet crashed. The pilot is safe. A CoIonel level officer will be ascertaining the cause of the crash.

Keesara police inspector M Surender Gouda, the crash occurred near a stone crusher site.Sources said a major mishap was averted as about 30 labourers were working at the crusher when the mishap took place.

The aircraft started from Hakeempet airbase around 11.30 and crashed within ten minutes after reportedly developing a technical snag. It caught flames and completely burnt.

Flames are brought under control. Within five minutes of the crash, police and the fire tenders reached the spot. Air Force officials have taken control of the crash site
