Dhinakaran's plea rejected

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 29 2017, 1:36 IST

T T V Dhinakaran, PTI File Photo

The Election Commission on Thursday rejected a plea by the AIADMK faction led by T T V Dhinakaran seeking more time to submit its written submission and documents supporting its claim on the party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol.



The EC pointed out that it would have to adhere to the order of the Madras High Court to decide on the dispute over the AIADMK symbol by October 31 and would have to assess the “support base” of the both factions, one led by Dinakaran and the other by Chief Minister E Palaniswami and former chief minister O Panneerselvam.