Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 30 2017, 14:16 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today condoled the death of veteran actor Tom Alter, describing him as a gifted artiste.



Gandhi in her condolence message said, "Through his many roles in films, television ad theatre, Alter earned a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences. He leaves behind a rich legacy."



She prayed that his family, friends and admirers may find strength in this hour of grief.



Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also condoled Alter's death.



"Tom Alter ji's contribution to cinema & theatre is immense. Sad to know of his demise. The void left behind by him will be difficult to fill," he said in a tweet.



The veteran theatre, television and film actor, best known for his performances in "Shatranj Ke Khilari", "Junoon" and "Kranti", passed away last night in Mumbai.



Alter was 67.



The Padma Shri awardee was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and was treated for the same but earlier this month he suffered a relapse and was admitted in Saifee hospital.

