Palaniswami, political leaders greet Purohit

Press Trust of India, Chennai, Sep 30 2017, 18:26 IST

Banwarilal Purohit's appointment as Governor-designate of Tamil Nadu has united the AIADMK and DMK in praise. PTI file photo.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was among the political leaders who greeted state Governor-designate Banwarilal Purohit today on his appointment. Opposition DMK also welcomed the appointment of Purohit as Governor of Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that he will discharge his constitutional duties in a "free and non-partisan manner."



A release from the Tamil Nadu government said that the Chief Minister dialled up Purohit. "The Chief Minister extended joy and greetings on his behalf and that of the people of Tamil Nadu," it said.



DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, MK Stalin, welcomed Purohit's appointment and greeted the latter. Referring to Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao holding "additional" responsibility of Tamil Nadu so far amidst a "crisis" in the state politics and Assembly, he said it had "affected" government administration, resulting in "stagnation" of progress in many departments.



Following a revolt of then 18 MLAs supporting AIADMK's sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran against Chief Minister K Palaniswami last month, DMK and other opposition parties had urged Rao to order a floor test of the government to prove its numbers in the Assembly. In a statement, Stalin referred to reports stating that the unified AIADMK has submitted affidavit in Election Commission that Palaniswami enjoyed the support of 113 MLAs although the simple majority requirement is 117 in the 234-member House. RK Nagar seat lies vacant following the death of J Jayalalithaa last year.



However, 18 pro-Dhinakaran MLAs had been disqualified by Speaker P Dhanapal on September 18, bringing down the strength of the House to 215. "At a time when affidavits have been filed in the EC that the (Chief Minister has) 113 members' support in the 234 member House, I am sure the new Governor will discharge his constitutional responsibilities and duties in a free and non-partisan manner," Stalin said, apparently stressing on the demand for a floor test. BJP state unit also welcomed and greeted Purohit, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the appointment.



The party's state President Tamilisai Sounderrajan, while extending her greetings to Purohit, also thanked Rao for "efficiently handling the challenging" political situation in Tamil Nadu. Purohit was equally adept at "facing such challenging situations", she said in a statement and hailed his experience. "Under his guidance, it is for sure that Tamil Nadu will progress to a healthy situation," she added.



PMK Youth Wing leader and Lok Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss also welcomed Purohit's appointment. "The new Governor should put an end to all the political confusions in Tamil Nadu," he said in a statement, referring to Palaniswami government having "lost majority" following the internal revolt in the ruling party.



Purohit had vast experience as MLA, MP, Minister and Governor and he "should use that experience" to put an end to the political confusions in Tamil Nadu, he added.



Former Union Minister and TMC (M) leader GK Vasan expressed confidence that Purohit will use his experience to ensure public welfare. President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier announced the appointment of Purohit as Governor of Tamil Nadu. Vidyasagar Rao was holding the additional charge of the state and there had been demands of appointment of a full-time governor in view of the political situation in the state.