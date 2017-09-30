Palaniswami, political leaders greet Purohit

Press Esc to close
Saturday 30 September 2017
News updated at 6:59 PM IST
  Veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati passes away      Raj Thackeray slams bullet train project, blame migrants for stampede      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Banwarilal Purohit appointed Tamil Nadu Governor      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      Const amendments needed to integrate people of J&K with rest of India: RSS Chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath      Dadar police station register case into the Elphinstone Road station stampede      63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Maha village gets power, bus after 70 years of Independence      Safety audit of Foot Over Bridges ordered : Railway Ministry      People screamed for help as they were caught in the stampede      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Maha CM assures strict action against people responsible for the stampede      PM offer condolences in wake of deadly stampede at Elphinstone Road bridge      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      White House probing use of private email: report      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released      Man accuses GoAir of denying ticket for speaking Kannada      State mulls online delivery of SSLC, PU question papers      Centre asks PSEs to spend aggressively      Modi, Af CEO meet; pact inked for training cops in India      Two boys die after mistakenly drinking acid      Bengaluru ranked world's most affordable technology city      Dhinakaran's plea rejected      IS chief calls on jihadists to 'resist', in apparent recording      'Don't have luxury of being a former FM'      Withdrawal of southwest monsoon begins: IMD      Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction      Adiga's 'Selection Day' shortlisted for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature      Father Tom arrives from Vatican, meets PM      Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe      Australia halt India's winning run with 21-run victory      Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Shatrughan backs former FM Yashwant Sinha      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91    
You are here: Home » National » Palaniswami, political leaders greet Purohit

Palaniswami, political leaders greet Purohit

Press Trust of India, Chennai, Sep 30 2017, 18:26 IST
Banwarilal Purohit's appointment as Governor-designate of Tamil Nadu has united the AIADMK and DMK in praise. PTI file photo.

Banwarilal Purohit's appointment as Governor-designate of Tamil Nadu has united the AIADMK and DMK in praise. PTI file photo.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was among the political leaders who greeted state Governor-designate Banwarilal Purohit today on his appointment. Opposition DMK also welcomed the appointment of Purohit as Governor of Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that he will discharge his constitutional duties in a "free and non-partisan manner."

A release from the Tamil Nadu government said that the Chief Minister dialled up Purohit. "The Chief Minister extended joy and greetings on his behalf and that of the people of Tamil Nadu," it said.

DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, MK Stalin, welcomed Purohit's appointment and greeted the latter. Referring to Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao holding "additional" responsibility of Tamil Nadu so far amidst a "crisis" in the state politics and Assembly, he said it had "affected" government administration, resulting in "stagnation" of progress in many departments.

Following a revolt of then 18 MLAs supporting AIADMK's sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran against Chief Minister K Palaniswami last month, DMK and other opposition parties had urged Rao to order a floor test of the government to prove its numbers in the Assembly. In a statement, Stalin referred to reports stating that the unified AIADMK has submitted affidavit in Election Commission that Palaniswami enjoyed the support of 113 MLAs although the simple majority requirement is 117 in the 234-member House. RK Nagar seat lies vacant following the death of J Jayalalithaa last year.

However, 18 pro-Dhinakaran MLAs had been disqualified by Speaker P Dhanapal on September 18, bringing down the strength of the House to 215. "At a time when affidavits have been filed in the EC that the (Chief Minister has) 113 members' support in the 234 member House, I am sure the new Governor will discharge his constitutional responsibilities and duties in a free and non-partisan manner," Stalin said, apparently stressing on the demand for a floor test. BJP state unit also welcomed and greeted Purohit, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the appointment.

The party's state President Tamilisai Sounderrajan, while extending her greetings to Purohit, also thanked Rao for "efficiently handling the challenging" political situation in Tamil Nadu. Purohit was equally adept at "facing such challenging situations", she said in a statement and hailed his experience. "Under his guidance, it is for sure that Tamil Nadu will progress to a healthy situation," she added.

PMK Youth Wing leader and Lok Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss also welcomed Purohit's appointment. "The new Governor should put an end to all the political confusions in Tamil Nadu," he said in a statement, referring to Palaniswami government having "lost majority" following the internal revolt in the ruling party.

Purohit had vast experience as MLA, MP, Minister and Governor and he "should use that experience" to put an end to the political confusions in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Former Union Minister and TMC (M) leader GK Vasan expressed confidence that Purohit will use his experience to ensure public welfare. President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier announced the appointment of Purohit as Governor of Tamil Nadu. Vidyasagar Rao was holding the additional charge of the state and there had been demands of appointment of a full-time governor in view of the political situation in the state.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.