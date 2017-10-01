AIADMK ministers share dais with Rajini and Kamal
At a event held in the State capital, Panneerselvam, ministers J Jayakumar and Kadambur Raju, actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nadigar Sangam chief Nasser, Tamil Film Producers Council President Vishal, Sivaji Ganesan's sons Ramkumar and Prabhu and several actors took part. DH Photo
Even Jayakumar, who countered Kamal's corruption remarks often, shook hands with the actor and also presented him a shawl during the function.
Rajinikanth, who also hinted entering politics, said to achieve in the politics, one should now the success formula.
Sivaji Ganesan memorial was built at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore at Adyar area in the city, in which the life-size bronze statue of the actor was re-located after it was removed from the Marina Beachfront following court orders.