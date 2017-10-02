Three militants killed as army foils two infiltration bids along LoC

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 2 2017, 17:21 IST

Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that an infiltration bid was foiled in Rampur sector of Baramulla district along the LoC in which two militants were killed. DH File Photo

Three unidentified militants were killed as army foiled multiple infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir districts of Baramulla and Kupwara on Tuesday.



Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that an infiltration bid was foiled in Rampur sector of Baramulla district along the LoC in which two militants were killed. “Two weapons were recovered and the search operation is in progress," he said.



Earlier in the day, an unidentified militant was killed along the LoC in Tanghdar sector of Kupwara district on Monday morning. A senior police officer said that a joint team of army's 20 Rashtriya Rifles and 6-Garwal battalion manning the Balthania post along the LoC noticed some suspicious movement of infiltrators during the wee hours.



“The group of the infiltrators believed to be 4 to 5 in the number entered few meters inside Indian territory and on noticing the movement the army fired which was retaliated, triggering off an encounter,"" he said and added one militant has been killed in the gunfight so far and the operation was going on.



Army sources said that militants from across the LoC were making desperate attempts to ensure maximum infiltration before the traditional routes closed due to snow. "Army expects infiltration and coming months would be tough from the security point of view. Terrorist infrastructure across the LoC is intact on the LoC and in the hinterland,” they said.



“Surveillance of LoC is no mean job. There are mountains, rivers, streams, ridges, ravines and gorges along the LoC. It is not a cut and dried area that army has to guard. Despite the three-tier fencing, the army needs highly sophisticated surveillance equipment to keep the enemy at bay,” sources added.