Trump calls Las Vegas shooting an 'act of pure evil'

Agence France-Presse, Washington, Oct 2 2017, 21:16 IST

US President Donald Trump makes a statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas in front of a portrait of President George Washington in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington. Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Monday described the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival as "an act of pure evil."



Trump made the televised address to the nation after a gunman killed more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas late Sunday



"Last night a gunman opened fire on a large crowd at a country music concert in las vegas, nevada. He brutally murdered more than 50 people and was an act of pure evil," he said.







