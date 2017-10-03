Press Esc to close
Three more women fighter pilots to join IAF

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 3 2017, 2:24 IST
The Indian Air Force will soon have three more women fighter pilots. Rashi Raina, Shivangi Singh and Pratibha are at present undergoing the second phase of their training at an IAF flying establishment at Hakimpet near Hyderabad.

They would be commissioned on completion of training, a source told DH. Post-commissioning, the last phase of their flight training would begin in Bidar. They joined the service in June 2017 after two previous rounds of searches by the IAF in 2016 to find more women pilots for fighter flying remained futile.

Rashi, Shivangi and Pratibha learnt basic flying in a Pilatus PC-7 aircraft at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, after which they went to Hakimpet for an intermediate flying course with Kiran Mark-II aircraft.

The final part of the training would take place with Hawk advanced jet trainer early next year. Rashi, Shivangi and Pratibha will be commissioned weeks after the first batch of three women pilots are set to create history by becoming a part of the IAF fighter squadrons following the successful completion of the three phases of their training.

The last part of their advanced training took place at Bidar and Kalaikunda. Their training schedule was delayed by nearly three months. Bhawna Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh graduated from the IAF academy in Dundigal in December 2016 and subsequently proceeded to specialised fighter training.

“Their training is now complete. They are likely to be commissioned by December 31, 2017. Most likely they will fly the Su-30 MKI,” said a source. Bhawna, Avani and Mohana volunteered for the fighter stream after the NDA government ended the gender-based combat exclusion policy in October 2015. For the first time, women were permitted in combat roles in all branches of the defence forces.

IAF inducted women as pilots way back in 1991 but limited the opportunity only to transport aircraft and helicopter streams.
