SP meet: Akhilesh likely to be re-elected as party chief

Press Esc to close
Wednesday 04 October 2017
News updated at 11:37 AM IST
  Rise of India is opening new opportunities: Prez Kovind      ISI runs its own foreign policy; has connections with terror groups: US      Aadhar to help catch money launderers, fake bank a/c: Prasad      Andher nagari, chaupat raja: Rahul jeers at UP CM, his govt      BHU students demand closure of all cases against 14 students      Top generals to receive briefing on Doklam issue at Army Commanders Conference      Rise in extreme rainfall events due to an unusual behaviour of the Arabian Sea      Pak FM terms Modi as 'terrorist', BJP hits back      SC questions annulment of inter-faith marriage      Excise duty on petrol, diesel cut by Rs 2 a litre      Nitish, who coined Sangh-mukt Bharat, to share dais with Mohan Bhagwat      India to beat China as fastest-growing Asian petro product market      We have identified Gauri Lankesh's killers: Karnataka minister      India's crackdown on Muslim-run leather units dents exports, hits jobs      India's infrastructure output grows 4.9 pct y/y in August: govt      Police arrest 5 after homemade bomb found in Paris      Violence in Allahabad after BSP leader's murder      BJP corporator from Vadodara tied to a tree, thrashed over demolition of a slum      Putin calls for better US ties as he meets new envoy      Pawar slams Modi govt over 'unprepared' note ban, GST roll-out      Disqualified Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan's ruling PML-N      Mallya extradition: India may seek clubbing of two cases      Ola gets $2 bn funding from SoftBank, Tencent and others      RCom dips 9% as Aircel merger collapse; loses Rs 523cr in mcap      Akhilesh all set to be re-elected SP national president at party convention      No abdication of jurisdiction when concerns are of safety of women, children: SC      UP govt extends deadline for madrassas to register on website      PM takes dig at Virbhadra, asks Himachalis to throw out govt on bail      Classes resume at BHU amid tight security arrangements      Want my statue to be placed between Presley and MJ:Asha Bhosle      US trio wins physics Nobel for detection of waves from black hole collisions      Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens      Honeypreet arrested by Haryana Police from Punjab    
You are here: Home » National » SP meet: Akhilesh likely to be re-elected as party chief

SP meet: Akhilesh likely to be re-elected as party chief

Press Trust of India, Agra (UP), Oct 4 2017, 11:15 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to be re-elected as the party's national president for five years at the SP national convention here tomorrow.

Ahead of the SP's 10th national convention, party's top brass assembled today for the national executive meeting which will set the tone for deliberations.

Besides election for the post of the SP national president in which Akhilesh is likely to be re-elected and amendment of party's constitution to extend the tenure of the party chief, the other highlights of the meetings will be the passage of political and economic resolutions, SP sources said. At the high-profile meeting, the party will amend its constitution extending national president's tenure to five years, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said. If Akhilesh remains at the helm for five years, the 2019 Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in 2022 will be held under his presidentship.

The state president's tenure has already been extended by a similar period by the state executive and Naresh Uttam was unanimously re-elected to the post for five years.

Mulayam and his comrade-in-arms Shivpal Yadav were conspicuous by their absence at the state meet in Lucknow on September 23.

All eyes will be on whether SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav attends the event, especially in the light of his son Akhilesh meeting him personally in Lucknow last week to extend an invitation.

Akhilesh, who is involved in a feud with Shivpal Yadav, had recently dropped enough hints that there was no likelihood of any reconciliation with his warring uncle when he cautioned partymen to beware of "fake samajwadis".

"Beware of 'banawti' (fake) samajwadis. They have tried to stop the samajwadiandolan (socialist movement) many times. They succeeded in one conspiracy as a result of which we could not form government again in the state.

"But it has opened the eyes of samajwadis. Now they will not succeed," he had recently said in Lucknow in an apparent attack on Shivpal, though he did not take his name.

While Akhilesh (44) maintained that he enjoyed the blessings of his 77-year-old father, Mulayam on his part corroborated it days later saying, "My blessings are with him (Akhilesh Yadav) as he is my son, though I don't agree with his decisions."

"Baap bete me kab takmatbhed rah sakta hai, koi nahikehsakta" (No one can say for sure how long differences will remain between father and son)," he had said.

Mulayam had ruled out forming any new party "as of now", putting a lid on speculation that ahead of the SP national executive meeting he could part ways with the party he had formed 25 years ago amid the continuing battle for supremacy in the party.

Both Mulayam and Shivpal have been sidelined by Akhilesh ever since he snatched the crown of SP chief from his father at the party's national convention here on January 1.

Shivpal had announced in June that he would float the Samajwadi Secular Front "to fight communal forces".

In a series of tit-for-tat actions, Mulayam had last month replaced Akhilesh-loyalist Ram Gopal with Shivpal Yadav as the secretary of the Lohia Trust.

Taking full control of the party after being crowned as its head and alloted the 'bicycle' symbol by the EC on January 16, Akhilesh has been going full throttle consolidating his grip over the party.

The key Lok Sabha by-elections to be held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur (the seats vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya) will give the SP a chance to gauge which way the wind is blowing months after it faced a rout in the Assembly polls.

The upcoming bypolls might come up for discussion at the Agra meet, an SP insider said, adding the two elections were of special significance.

Akhilesh has already said if results of the elections were in "our favour, it will give a message not only for the 2019 (Lok Sabha polls), but also for the 2022 (assembly polls)."
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.