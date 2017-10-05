Honeypreet's arrest triggers an ugly blame game between Haryana and Punjab

Gautam Dheer, Chandigarh, DH News Service, Oct 5 2017, 19:47 IST

The arrest of Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s close aide and “adopted” daughter Honeypreet has triggered an ugly blame game between states of Haryana and Punjab.



Accused Honeypreet was arrested after 39-days of managing to dodge the police and intelligence agencies. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar today raised eyebrows on the role of the Punjab police in the entire episode that caused delayed in the arrest of the accused.



The chief minister said the accused could have been arrested earlier had the Punjab police not delayed the information. He said the role of the Punjab police will come to fore during the interrogation of the accused. Khattar said; "there is something fishy in the entire episode'.



The Punjab police have rubbished the charge. Among other places, Honeypreet stayed in Bathinda in Punjab while she was on the run. Reacting to the allegations, Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday termed the allegations as baseless and bereft of evidence.



Meanwhile, sources in the Panchkula police today did not rule out the possibility of a Narco test for Honeypreet. She was taken to Bathinda in Punjab today to establish the trail of her hiding and to gather evidence.



The accused has been booked on charges of sedition and for inciting violence in Panchkula on August 25 after the conviction of sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. As many as 40 persons were killed in police firing that ill-fated day. Honeypreet has been remanded to 6-days in police custody.

Just before her arrest, Honeypreet, flanked by an accomplice of hers, gave television interviews to two channels. The Punjab police, sources said, later tipped off the Haryana police about the whereabouts of Honeypreet after which the Haryana police arrested her from the outskirts of capital city Chandigarh.



