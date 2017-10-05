Press Esc to close
Thursday 05 October 2017
News updated at 10:15 PM IST
  India assesses China's role in bringing left parties together in Nepal      Ministers have taken up Lingayat issue neglecting their duties: Jagadish Shettar      Pak army says close to decision on Jadhav's mercy petition      At march for Gauri Lankesh, citizens voice fears, anguish      India, EIB ink pact for financing Bangalore Metro Rail Project      IAF to start process to acquire single engine jets this month      CPI(M) accuses BJP of 'inciting violence' against it in Kerala      Suicide attack kills 13 in Pakistan: officials      Six killed by lightning in Mysuru district      BSE may set another record, become an official tourist spot      Ryan's negligence led to killing of Pradyuman: CBSE to SC      Pak announces 5 lakh rupees reward for attacker stabbing women      GST Council meet tomorrow; exporters may get some relief      Banwarilal Purohit to be sworn in as TN Guv tomorrow      India's rich get richer, Mukesh Ambani retains top slot:Forbes      Saudi king, Putin eye energy, arms deals on landmark Russia visit      India's SEBI panel proposes tougher corporate governance norms      Class-I girl student molested in a private school in Delhi      ISRO to set up research centre in Guwahati      Congress politician, writer Bilat Paswan Vihangam dead      Las Vegas gunman stockpiled weapons over decades, planned attack      Mixing Kafka with Jane Austen: Ishiguro wins literature Nobel      Economy ailing but PM says operation successful: AAP    
You are here: Home » National » India assesses China's role in bringing left parties together in Nepal

India assesses China's role in bringing left parties together in Nepal

Anirban Bhaumik, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 5 2017, 21:54 IST
India is assessing the extent of China's role in bringing the three leftist parties of Nepal together ahead of the forthcoming elections in the neighbouring country. Reuters file photo

India is assessing the extent of China's role in bringing the three leftist parties of Nepal together ahead of the forthcoming elections in the neighbouring country. Reuters file photo

India is assessing the extent of China's role in bringing the three leftist parties of Nepal together ahead of the forthcoming elections in the neighbouring country.

Though the diplomats of India and Nepal have been discussing a proposal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kathmandu for inauguration of a hydro-electric project in the coming weeks, New Delhi is now likely to factor in the the surprise move by the three leftist parties of the neighbouring country to come together and forge an alliance, sources told the DH on Thursday.

The Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist Leninist), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the newly floated Naya Shakti sprang a surprise in Kathmandu on Tuesday, when they announced that they would forge an alliance and would contest the forthcoming elections together. The CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) are led by K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal (a.k.a Prachanda). Baburam Bhattarai, who quit the CPN (Maoist Centre) in 2015, leads Naya Shakti. They all – Oli, Prachanda and Bhattarai – have held the office of the Prime Minister in Kathmandu in the recent years.

The reports received in New Delhi indicated that China had played a role in bringing the three leftist parties together – ostensibly to pose a challenge to India's traditional influence in politics of Nepal.

It was during Oli's tenure as Prime Minister of Nepal that New Delhi’s relations with Kathmandu came under stress after the new constitution adopted by Constituent Assembly of the neighbouriung country in September 2015 triggered protests. The disgruntled communities like Madhesis and Tharus resorted to protests in Terai region of Nepal, alleging that the new constitution failed to allay their concerns over further marginalization and to meet their aspirations. India has been prodding Nepal to ensure that the new statute was inclusive and broad-based in its approach.

India was upset when Prachanda, who led a Maoist insurgency in Nepal from 1996 to 2006, chose to visit China first after becoming the Prime Minister of Nepal in 2008. Almost all of his predecessors in the past half-a-century had come to India on first official visits as premiers. When he took over as Prime Minister for the second term in 2016, Prachanda, however, made it a point to visit India first.

New Delhi, however, keeps a close watch on Prachanda's proximity with the top brass of the Communist Party of China.

With the alliance of the three parties brightening their prospects to win the coming parliamentary elections, New Delhi is worried over the possibility of China gaining more leverage in Nepal than India.

Sources told the DH that New Delhi would take a call on the proposed visit of Prime Minister to Kathmandu for inauguration of the Arun-III hydro-electric project in Nepal only after assessing the implications of the latest political developments in the neighbouring country.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
RJD leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi...

RJD leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi...

Australian cricketers during a practice session ahead of T-20 match against India, at JSCA...

Australian cricketers during a practice session ahead of T-20 match against India, at JSCA...

Deepika Padukone, Founder, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, India speaks at the India Economic...

Deepika Padukone, Founder, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, India speaks at the India Economic...

Activists from various organisation taking part in a protest march against the recent attacks...

Activists from various organisation taking part in a protest march against the recent attacks...

Anganwadi workers run for cover after police fired teargas shells to disperse them during a...

Anganwadi workers run for cover after police fired teargas shells to disperse them during a...

Staff of Bombardier pose in front of Bombardier's CS300 Aircraft parked at the IGI Airport for a ..

Staff of Bombardier pose in front of Bombardier's CS300 Aircraft parked at the IGI Airport for a ..

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by Mohd Azam Khan and other leaders, being...

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by Mohd Azam Khan and other leaders, being...

Artistes perform at an

Artistes perform at an "Independence Gala" to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Southbank...

Policemen stand near the poster of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 mascot at the D Y Patil stadium...

Policemen stand near the poster of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 mascot at the D Y Patil stadium...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during the second day of his visit to Amethi on Thursday

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during the second day of his visit to Amethi on Thursday

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.