Friday 06 October 2017
You are here: Home » National » BJP leadership like Duryodhana, Dusshashana, says Yashwant during attack on PM

BJP leadership like Duryodhana, Dusshashana, says Yashwant during attack on PM

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 6 2017, 1:46 IST
Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Thursday hit back at the party’s top leadership likening it to Duryodhana and Dusshashana and dared them to take action against him for raising “true issues” facing the economy.

It a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha said had he not raised issues troubling the economy “some one would not have spoken for more than an hour yesterday”.

Sinha was speaking at a function to launch senior Congress leader Manish Tewari’s book ‘Tidings of Troubled Times’, which is a collection of articles written by him over the past one year. The function saw Sinha, Tewari and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sharing the same dais and hit out at Modi and his policies.

Sinha referred to Modi’s comment of likening his critics to Shalya, a character in Mahabharata known for his constant demoralising comments while playing the charioteer of Karna, who was battling arch-rival Arjun.

“Besides Shalya, there are two more characters who became famous in the Mahabharata – Duryodhan and Dushashan – you know who they are. Do I need to say more,” said Sinha, who last week penned a strong critique of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s handling of the economy.

Sinha said he did not feel he had done any thing that would call for disciplinary action and at the same time asserted that other BJP leaders were not speaking openly out of fear. “People are scared to speak because they feel they may not get the party ticket to contest the next elections,” he said.

“I am past caring. Let them take action if they wish... It will be the best day of my life,” Sinha shot back when pointed out that the BJP leadership will not be happy to see him share the stage with Tewari and Kejriwal.

Sinha also said that the government cannot always hide behind “legacy issues left by the UPA” as the previous government was punished by the people in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“The UPA is history. You cannot punish the UPA for the same crime twice. We all will be held responsible to the promises we made to the nation,” Sinha said.

Sinha said he did not feel betrayed by the party and asserted that the Modi era in the BJP was “just a passing phase” that may not last long.

“I have given my blood and sweat for this party. I have worked with tallest leaders such as Vajpayee and Advani. This is a passing phase and passing phases do not last long,” Sinha said.
