Banwarilal Purohit sworn in as Tamil Nadu Governor

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Oct 6 2017, 14:04 IST

Banwarilal Purohit, who was sworn in as the 24th governor of Tamil Nadu today, said his decisions will be based on the constitution and there will no political consideration in it.



"All my decisions will be based on constitution. I have decided to preserve and protect constitution and there will be no political consideration in all decisions whether it is big or small", he said soon after taking oath.



Stating that Governor office is above politics, Purohit said: "all decisions will be based on merit".



He said that he will support the government with regard to developmental activities are concerned. "I have good friends in Delhi and I will ensure more funds are provided to Tamil Nadu", he added.



"I will see that there is total transparency in the administration", Purohit said.



During the swearing-in ceremony, Purohit was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Madras High Court chief Justice Indira Banerjee.



Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and Opposition DMK working president M K Stalin were among the VIPs present in the function at Raj Bhavan.

