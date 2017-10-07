Press Esc to close
Saturday 07 October 2017
News updated at 3:21 PM IST
  Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah is dead      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message      GST: Relief for SMEs, threshold for composition scheme raised      Loan growth, digitisation still unfinished agenda: Bhattacharya      Sudden rains bring down mercury in Mumbai      Ravi Shankar Prasad calls Yashwant 'eccentric'      2 boys die of suffocation after getting stuck in car for 9 hrs      Indian Navy thwarts piracy attempt in the Gulf of Aden      SC rejects Dhinakaran's plea against EC's hearing on AIADMK symbol      Yettinahole Phase I gets green tribunal approval      IMF chief asks world to seize opportunity of global recovery      5,800 shell cos under govt glare over deposits post note ban      Banwarilal Purohit sworn in as Tamil Nadu Governor      Apex court seeks better means of execution      Sasikala gets 5-day parole to visit ailing husband      Plea in SC seeks reopening of Gandhi killing probe      NCLT sets aside Mistry plea to shift case to Delhi bench      Arunachal helicopter accident kills 7 personnel      Parliamentary panel to invite RBI governor to brief on FRDI Bill      Senator McCain has poor sense of history, says Pak FM      8 killed in lightning in different parts of state      Trolls forced me to quit Twitter, Salve tells SC    
You are here: Home » International » UN chief concerned over children recruitment by separatists, Naxalites

UN chief concerned over children recruitment by separatists, Naxalites

Press Trust of India, United Nations, Oct 7 2017, 14:26 IST
Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the UN continued to receive reports of the recruitment and use of children by armed groups, including the Naxalites, in particular in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Reuters Photo

Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the UN continued to receive reports of the recruitment and use of children by armed groups, including the Naxalites, in particular in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Reuters Photo

The UN chief has expressed concern over the recruitment of children by separatists and Naxalites, saying they continue to be affected by incidents of violence between armed groups and the government, especially in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

In his annual report on 'Children in Armed Conflict', Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the UN continued to receive reports of the recruitment and use of children by armed groups, including the Naxalites, in particular in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

"Children continued to be affected by incidents of violence between armed groups and the Government, in particular in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, as well as tensions in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

According to government information, at least 30 schools were burned and partially destroyed by armed groups in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, government reports confirmed the military use of four schools by security forces in that region for several weeks, the report said.

"In a troubling development, Maoists were allegedly running several schools in Chhattisgarh and included combat training as part of their curriculum," Guterres said.

Owing to access restrictions for monitoring and reporting, the United Nations was unable to verify the reports of the recruitment and use of children by armed groups, he said.

Armed groups reportedly resorted to abduction and threats against parents in order to recruit children, who subsequently underwent military training and served as messengers, informants or guards in child squads (baldasta).

In March, the police relocated 23 children under threat of abduction by armed groups in Gumla district in Jharkhand and supported their enrolment in schools.

However, unverified reports suggest that police may be using as well as to separate and reintegrate recruited children formerly associated with armed groups as informants, potentially making them targets for retaliation.

The UN report expressed concern over reports of the recruitment and use of children, including from madrassas, and by armed groups for suicide bombings.

Guterres later said he was appalled that more than 8,000 children were killed and maimed in different conflicts in 2016.

These unacceptable attacks on children, as well as the continued widespread recruitment and use of children, attacks on schools and hospitals, and sexual violence against children, are detailed in his annual report on children and armed conflict.

Guterres urges parties to conflict to abide by their responsibility to protect children, in accordance with their obligation under international humanitarian and human rights law.

He also called on all parties to conflict to engage with the UN to improve the protection of children in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.