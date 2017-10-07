Woman gang-raped before husband in Muzaffarnagar

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in front of her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, about 500 kilometres from here.



The incident occurred on Friday evening, when the woman, who had not been keeping well for the past few days, was returning home with her husband and a two month old infant after showing herself to the doctor on a motor bike.



According to the police sources here, four persons, who were travelling in a car, waylaid the family near Nirgajani village in the district.



The miscreants, two of whom had put on mask on their faces, held the husband and the infant on gunpoint, forced the the couple to walk toward the nearby forested area. They tied the hubby with rope.



They later took turns to rape the woman, sources said adding that all of them made good their escape from the sport after perpetrating the crime.



Some local farmers, who were passing by, heard the cries of the husband and untied him.



Police said that a case has been registered in this regard and a hunt has been launched to nab the culprits. The victim was sent for medical examination.



Police officials said that it could be the work of members of some local criminal gang. Earlier also incidents of gang rapes had been reported from the area.



The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in the state accusing it of failing to ensure safety of the women.

