Saturday 07 October 2017
You are here: Home » National » Woman gang-raped before husband in Muzaffarnagar

Woman gang-raped before husband in Muzaffarnagar

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 7 2017, 17:30 IST
According to the police sources here, four persons, who were travelling in a car, waylaid the family near Nirgajani village in the district. DH illustration

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in front of her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, about 500 kilometres from here.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, when the woman, who had not been keeping well for the past few days, was returning home with her husband and a two month old infant after showing herself to the doctor on a motor bike.

According to the police sources here, four persons, who were travelling in a car, waylaid the family near Nirgajani village in the district.

The miscreants, two of whom had put on mask on their faces, held the husband and the infant on gunpoint, forced the the couple to walk toward the nearby forested area. They tied the hubby with rope.

They later took turns to rape the woman, sources said adding that all of them made good their escape from the sport after perpetrating the crime.

Some local farmers, who were passing by, heard the cries of the husband and untied him.

Police said that a case has been registered in this regard and a hunt has been launched to nab the culprits. The victim was sent for medical examination.

Police officials said that it could be the work of members of some local criminal gang. Earlier also incidents of gang rapes had been reported from the area.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in the state accusing it of failing to ensure safety of the women.
Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

Tamil nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets with the Garud Commandos of Indian Air Force ...

Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden Temple on the eve of the..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Franciszek Tusk, President of the European Council and ...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama accepts greetings of his devotees as he arrives to deliver..

Sikhs playing Gatka in a Nagar Kirtan procession which was taken out on the eve of , in Amritsar...

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan at the inauguration of the Cotton and Silk Park exhibition-cum-sale...

Anti-insect fumigation is carried out at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for FIFA U-17...

