Sunday 08 October 2017
News updated at 3:34 PM IST
Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM

Press Trust of India, Washington, Oct 8 2017, 14:38 IST
PTI file photo.

PTI file photo.

The demonetisation has resulted in a sharp reduction in insurgent and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir where stone throwers were no longer active in the last 8-10 months, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

He made the remarks while refuting the impression that transformational initiatives like 'Swachh Bharat', GST and demonetisation have not resulted in any changes on the ground.

The finance minister said following the demonetisation, there has been a sharp reduction in insurgent and terror activities in states like Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.

The terror funding itself has gotten squeezed, Jaitley said in a keynote address via video conference - to the Berkeley India Conference yesterday ahead of his visit to the US to interact with the corporate world and attend the annual meeting of IMF and World Bank in Washington DC.

"You are having terrorist incidents (now), but the fact that you were finding 5,000-10,000 stone throwers being provided with money by the terrorist organisations, why is it that in the last 8-10 months it has not happened?" he asked.

In a surprise announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in November last year announced the scrapping of old notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, in a bid to clamp down on black money, fake currency menace, terror funding and corruption.
Security personnel with a sniffer dog and metal detectors inspect the Indira Gandhi Athletics...

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra...

A potter making earthen lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival at Birbhum district of West Bengal..

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag gets touch up from a make-up man before heading...

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on FIFA U-17 World Cup...

School children participate in an event to mark Wildlife Protection Week in Bikaner...

School children of St Mary Higher Secondary School perform a dance during their Annual Day...

Sikh devotees take dip in the holy sarovar on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary...

Players of Ghana celebrate their win against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 football ...

Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Addis Ababa on ...

