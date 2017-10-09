Press Esc to close
Monday 09 October 2017
News updated at 3:51 PM IST
  Richard Thaler of US wins Nobel Economics Prize      HC issues notice to TN govt on Deepa's plea claiming right over Jaya's property      Shell launches programme to support energy startups      Guj HC commutes death sentence for 11 in Godhra train burning      SC refers to Constitution bench plea over conversion of Parsi woman      Drop Muslim and Hindu from names of BHU, AMU, UGC suggests      Sensex opens with gains, Nifty trades positive too      Pesticide poisoning: 14 new patients admitted to hospitals      Nitish chose path of power over party philosophy: Sharad Yadav      Opposition demands probe against Amit Shah's son      Two lady trainee constables commit suicide within hours      Hearing on rebel AIADMK MLAs case on Monday      ICC's new playing condition rules leave players confused      Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste      BJP gears up for grand show in Amethi      New limit for reporting gold transactions soon: Govt      Demonetisation resulted in decline in terror activities: FM      Politics of violence is in nature of communists: Amit Shah      Will not celebrate Diwali and birthday this year, says Big B      Rlys cancels privileges of officers      Can drink and digest poison of criticism: PM      'IAF ready for war at short notice'      Prisoners brutalised for revealing Sasikala's jail comforts, probe finds      CM holds talk with BJP leader      Aus batting woes continue      Injured Steve Smith out of T20Is against India      Modi in Gujarat on two-day tour, visits Dwarkadhish temple      PM lays foundation stone for bridge in Dwarka, says it is link between old & new      Adnan Sami discusses art, music with locals artists in Srinagar      Filmmaker Kundan Shah dies at 69      Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message    
You are here: Home » National » CBI probing attempts to cheat job seekers through fake email advts

CBI probing attempts to cheat job seekers through fake email advts

Shemin Joy, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 9 2017, 15:15 IST
The lid on the episode was lifted when one of the applicants Sudhesh Kumar wrote to the Ministry that he and others have applied for various posts. File photo

The lid on the episode was lifted when one of the applicants Sudhesh Kumar wrote to the Ministry that he and others have applied for various posts. File photo

Attempts to cheat job seekers through fake email advertisements have been unearthed after one of the applicants approached the Rural Development Ministry complaining that some people are seeking money for appointments.

The CBI has now registered a case after the it came to light that a large number of people have responded to a fake advertisement through email on job opportunities in the Department of Land Reform and Development.

The lid on the episode was lifted when one of the applicants Sudhesh Kumar wrote to the Ministry that he and others have applied for various posts.

"Now they are asking money for interview. We are under confusion whether this is fake or true site," he wrote in the mail after attaching the advertisement and admit card.

As per the notice to sent to Kumar, candidates were asked to deposit Rs 3,000 (for General /OBC candidates) and Rs 1,500 for others "online on www.ndlri.com". The government websites do not go by .com but either .gov or .nic.

It also said that the candidate will not be allowed to appear for interview if the "security amount". It said the refundable security deposit is made mandatory "just to ensure" that only genuine applicants appear for the interview as the written exam has been cancelled.

This alerted the office of Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar with his private secretary Navneeth Mohan Kothari urging the Chief Vigilance Officer to further steps.

As per the information provided by the applicant, a recruitment notice No 23192 was issued for filling up of various posts of billing clerk, computer technician, data entry operator, electrical technical, peon, cleaner and store keeper.

However, the Department made it clear that the email advertisement does not pertain to them and "there are no sanctioned posts of billing clerk, computer technician, data entry operator, electrical technical, peon, cleaner and store keeper in their department".

This prompted CVO Alka Upadhyay to write to CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma to register a case and investigate the issue.

"Prima facie, this case appears to be a case of criminal culpability. The Minister for Rural Development has desired that the matter be got investigated by a central investigation agency," Upadhyay wrote in the letter.

Following this, the CBI has registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 120 (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) and Section 66D (cheating by using computer resource) of Information and Technology Act.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat on...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Art of Living Founder Srisri Ravishankar during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

BJP President Amit Shah pays homage to party workers those allegedly murdered in Kerala, during...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 85th Air Force Day parade at Hindan...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

Indian Air Force's 'Sarang' Helicopter Aerobatic team displaying maneuvers during the 85th Air...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

An illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 484th birth anniversary of Guru Ramdass Ji at the...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

Miss Wheelchair World 2017 winner Aleksandra Chichikova, center, from Belarus, with second placed...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

A blind student packing candles ahead of Diwali Bazaar of the Blind Relief Association in New...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Mount Agung volcano is seen from Kubu village which is few kilometers from the crater of Mount...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

Smoke billowing out of an oil tanker on Butcher Island off the east coast of Mumbai on the second...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.