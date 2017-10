CRPF vehicle attacked in Srinagar, no casualties reported

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Oct 10 2017, 20:46 IST

Terrorists attack CRPF vehicle of the 29th Battalion at Sanat Nagar Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir; no injuries to the personnel. ANI Photo.

Suspected militants attacked a CRPF vehicle in busy Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar this evening but there were no casualties.



"CRPF personnel reported that their vehicle came under fire at Sanat Nagar chowk here," a police spokesman said.



He said there were no casualties on the CRPF side.



"A police team has rushed to the spot to investigate the incident," he added.