Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » If Talwars didn't kill Aarushi, who did?

If Talwars didn't kill Aarushi, who did?

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 13 2017, 1:29 IST

Whodunit: Mystery continues around 2008 double murders

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir leaves the Allahabad High Court following the acquital of his clients Rajesh and Nupur Talwar on Thursday. AFP

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir leaves the Allahabad High Court following the acquital of his clients Rajesh and Nupur Talwar on Thursday. AFP

The Allahabad high court's judgement acquitting the Talwars in the murder of Aarushi and Hemraj may finally have done justice to the parents but it has raised another question as to who had committed the twin murders, that had shaken the entire country nine years back.

Although the CBI court in Ghaziabad had found Rajesh Talwar and his wife Nupur Talwar guilty of murdering their daughter and servant Hemraj and sentenced them to life imprisonment, a section of the legal luminaries had expressed reservations over CBI's theory and had pointed out toward loopholes in the prosecution claims.

Even the CBI itself had concluded that it did not have sufficient evidence to charge the Talwar couple and hence it had filed a closure report with the lower court.

CBI had contended in the lower court that the Talwars had found Aarushi and Hemraj in a compromising position and had murdered them in a fit of rage. Even the Uttar Pradesh police, who had conducted initial probe into the case, claimed that it was a case of honor killing.

Ironically the Talwars had challenged the CBI closure report and during the hearing of the matter the lower court had directed the CBI to prosecute the parents.

CBI lawyers on Thursday said that they were contemplating to challenge the high court verdict in the Supreme Court.

Leading criminal lawyers here said that the matter should be investigated a fresh. ''The murder will remain a mystery if the Talwars are acquitted by the apex court also..there is a need to have a re-look at the evidence and fresh efforts should be made to link the chain of evidence,'' said a criminal lawyer here.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.