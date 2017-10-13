Press Esc to close
Dengue fever hits sportsmen at Kanteerava stadium hostel

Vivek MV, DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 13 2017, 1:43 IST
A flooded hostel at Kanteerava stadium complex.

A flooded hostel at Kanteerava stadium complex.

There seems to be no end to the miseries of the athletes staying in the Sports Hostel at the Sree Kanteerava stadium complex.

On Thursday, DH had brought to light the unhygienic living conditions at the hostel on Thursday. It has now emerged that the filthy surroundings have had an impact on the health of the athletes with as many as six of them diagnosed with dengue in the last one month.

A flawed drainage system that causes flooding around the stadium in times of heavy rain has been blamed for the issue, with the area becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“The drainage issue is a big problem. In the past, we have submitted reports on this issue to the higher authorities but it has failed to produce any solution. The BBMP too isn’t responding to our complaints,” an official told DH.

“Athletes are going home after being diagnosed with dengue. There are many cases of viral fever as well. Water starts leaking from the ceilings of the rooms on the first floor and they need to be repaired urgently,” the official said.

Irregular cleaning of the hostel rooms adds to the athletes’ woes.

“The problems at the hostel are plenty. The cleaners come just once in a week. They dump the waste in front of the hostel and it becomes a mess. Due to the flooding, it’s tough to even walk around the hostel. A couple of my team-mates were diagnosed with dengue and they recently returned to the hostel after recovery,” said a volleyball player who resides at the hostel.

The Department of Youth Service and Empowerment (DYES), who runs the hostel, has come under fire for lack of action on their part. The body has begun work to put things in order, according to Basavaraj, deputy director, DYES.

“We had a similar drainage issue near the indoor stadium and we have almost resolved it. Now the DYES director has given nod for the work on the drainage system near the hostel. We are in talks with the BBMP and we will begin work soon,” said Basavaraj.
A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

