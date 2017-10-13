Dengue fever hits sportsmen at Kanteerava stadium hostel

Vivek MV, DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 13 2017, 1:43 IST

A flooded hostel at Kanteerava stadium complex.

There seems to be no end to the miseries of the athletes staying in the Sports Hostel at the Sree Kanteerava stadium complex.



On Thursday, DH had brought to light the unhygienic living conditions at the hostel on Thursday. It has now emerged that the filthy surroundings have had an impact on the health of the athletes with as many as six of them diagnosed with dengue in the last one month.



A flawed drainage system that causes flooding around the stadium in times of heavy rain has been blamed for the issue, with the area becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.



“The drainage issue is a big problem. In the past, we have submitted reports on this issue to the higher authorities but it has failed to produce any solution. The BBMP too isn’t responding to our complaints,” an official told DH.



“Athletes are going home after being diagnosed with dengue. There are many cases of viral fever as well. Water starts leaking from the ceilings of the rooms on the first floor and they need to be repaired urgently,” the official said.



Irregular cleaning of the hostel rooms adds to the athletes’ woes.



“The problems at the hostel are plenty. The cleaners come just once in a week. They dump the waste in front of the hostel and it becomes a mess. Due to the flooding, it’s tough to even walk around the hostel. A couple of my team-mates were diagnosed with dengue and they recently returned to the hostel after recovery,” said a volleyball player who resides at the hostel.



The Department of Youth Service and Empowerment (DYES), who runs the hostel, has come under fire for lack of action on their part. The body has begun work to put things in order, according to Basavaraj, deputy director, DYES.



“We had a similar drainage issue near the indoor stadium and we have almost resolved it. Now the DYES director has given nod for the work on the drainage system near the hostel. We are in talks with the BBMP and we will begin work soon,” said Basavaraj.