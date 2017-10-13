Cong MLAs will select next CM: Siddaramaiah

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 13 2017, 2:09 IST

Claiming that he had given a corruption-free administration, the chief minister said due to frustration, BJP leaders have been making baseless allegations against the Congress. DH

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said though he will lead the party in the next Assembly polls, the newly elected legislators will select the next Chief Minister.



The chief minister, who was here to attend the meeting convened by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the party’s poll preparedness, told reporters, “There is no confusion on who will lead the party in the polls. The leader of the House will always be selected at the legislature party meeting.”



Dismissing rumours about differences between him and state Congress president G Parameshwara, the chief minister said, “There are no differences. We will work together for bringing the party to power.”



Expressing confidence in bringing the party back to power, Siddaramaiah said, “We will win more seats than we won in 2013 Legislative Assembly election.”



Claiming that he had given a corruption-free administration, the chief minister said due to frustration, BJP leaders have been making baseless allegations against the Congress.



He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence on the Mahadayi issue and said the prime minister must convene a meeting of chief ministers of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka to resolve the issue.



Siddaramaiah also said he would speak to Congress leaders of Goa and convince them about the urgent need for taking up the Mahadayi project.



Reacting to a question on deaths due to potholes on Bengaluru roads, the chief minister said due to heavy rain for the last 45 days, the civic agencies couldn’t take up road repair work. Directions have been given to take up works on a war-footing, he said.

