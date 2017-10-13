Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » State » Cong MLAs will select next CM: Siddaramaiah

Cong MLAs will select next CM: Siddaramaiah

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 13 2017, 2:09 IST
Claiming that he had given a corruption-free administration, the chief minister said due to frustration, BJP leaders have been making baseless allegations against the Congress. DH

Claiming that he had given a corruption-free administration, the chief minister said due to frustration, BJP leaders have been making baseless allegations against the Congress. DH

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said though he will lead the party in the next Assembly polls, the newly elected legislators will select the next Chief Minister.

The chief minister, who was here to attend the meeting convened by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the party’s poll preparedness, told reporters, “There is no confusion on who will lead the party in the polls. The leader of the House will always be selected at the legislature party meeting.”

Dismissing rumours about differences between him and state Congress president G Parameshwara, the chief minister said, “There are no differences. We will work together for bringing the party to power.”

Expressing confidence in bringing the party back to power, Siddaramaiah said, “We will win more seats than we won in 2013 Legislative Assembly election.”

Claiming that he had given a corruption-free administration, the chief minister said due to frustration, BJP leaders have been making baseless allegations against the Congress.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence on the Mahadayi issue and said the prime minister must convene a meeting of chief ministers of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka to resolve the issue.

Siddaramaiah also said he would speak to Congress leaders of Goa and convince them about the urgent need for taking up the Mahadayi project.

Reacting to a question on deaths due to potholes on Bengaluru roads, the chief minister said due to heavy rain for the last 45 days, the civic agencies couldn’t take up road repair work. Directions have been given to take up works on a war-footing, he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar release the book ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

Cricketers M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal play a game of football ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

: Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison following ...

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

School children display placards to campaign for smoke-free Diwali, in Thane, Mumbai on Thursday.

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Mali's Boubacar Haidara (2) and New Zealand's Mathew Palmer compete for the ball during their ...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

Robby Wells, US Democratic Presidential candidate for the 2020 election, gives autograph on...

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

A massive fire that broke out at Mandal village in Jubbal, 90km from the Shimla on Thursday.

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Students shout slogans during a protest rally against the fresh incidents of braid chopping in the..

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

Supporters garlanding Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.