China develops laser gun for counter-terrorism operations

Press Trust of India, Beijing, Oct 13 2017, 14:23 IST
The laser gun can hit a target at a distance of 200 metres in one second. PTI file photo for representation.

China has developed a new laser gun capable of hitting the targets within 200 meters in one second for counter-terrorism operations, a media report said today.

The gun, which contains a handset for aiming and a back pack containing the power supply with a remote control and laser emitter, was exhibited recently at a counter-terrorism drill in Central China's Hunan Province.

Hongfeng, a company affiliated with China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC) exhibited the gun which shoots faster and more accurately compared with other types of weapons.

The gun makes no sound or light when fired, Yan Azhe, one of the engineers who developed the gun, told the Global Times.

It is also easy to operate because it does not recoil, and inexpensive to maintain, Yan said.

During the recent anti-terrorism drill in Hunan, a wide range of high-end anti-terror equipment were used, such as a glove made of a special material to prevent the user from being cut or stabbed by metallic objects; a multi-functional shield to confuse terrorists with laser and noise, and an electronic shock emitter, the report said.

The gun is considered to be handy for the Chinese security forces conducting counter-terrorism operations, especially in the Xinjiang province.

Xinjiang, home to over 10 million Uyghur Muslims, has been restive for the past several years following protests from the Uyghur community over the settlements of Hans from other province.

China blames the separatist East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) for numerous violent attacks in and outside Xinjiang.

As China braces to hold the 19th once-in-a-five-year congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) here next week, the country has stepped up security by installing security scanners for road security checks to enhance counter-terrorism efforts.

"China still faces the threat of terrorism, and we need to stay vigilant," said Li Wei, a counter-terrorism expert at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations.
