Press Esc to close
  Bambawale new envoy of India to China      Governors agree to push goals for new India by 2022      Eight killed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru      Raj vs Uddhav: Six MNS corporators jump to Shiv Sena      Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on Cong in PM's home state      Had 'vague' feeling that Sonia may make me PM: Pranab in autobiography      Karnataka Minister abuses PM Modi at public event (Video)      Case against Talwars hinged on suspicion, tutored witnesses      SC to give holistic hearing on Rohangiya issue      India to build roads linking four mountain passes along China border by 2020      Road damage is natural during rainfall: Karnataka Home Minister      We do not want Darjeeling to turn into Kashmir: Binay Tamang      Aarushi-Hemraj Murder-HC says trial judge acted like 'film director'      Question of corruption doesn't arise in Jay's company: Amit Shah      Want to 'hive off' Yamuna Expressway project, Jaypee tells SC      SC seeks govt's reply on plea to firewall Blue Whale game      'Peepli Live' redux: Waiting for Talwars outside Dasna Jail      Ready to discuss issues: Kher on FTII students' open letter      Police officer killed, others injured in clashes with Gurung loyalists      Ban on women at Sabarimala goes to Constitution bench      BJP fields women leaders in Guj to counter Rahul jibe, hit hard at Congress      Cong cries foul over Gujarat poll dates      US, Israel exit UNESCO      Kejriwal's 'AAP Mobile' stolen      SC warns against obstruction of Aamby Valley auction    
You are here: Home » National » SC to revisit verdict on dowry harassment

SC to revisit verdict on dowry harassment

Ashish Tripathi, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 14 2017, 0:33 IST

Says July 27 order curtails women's rights

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra decided to re-examine the verdict passed by a bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and U U Lalit. DH File Photo

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra decided to re-examine the verdict passed by a bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and U U Lalit. DH File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to reconsider its own judgement that dowry harassment complaints must be vetted by a district level committee before arresting the accused.

The top court said the judgement passed on July 27 in ‘Rajesh Sharma Vs State of UP and another’ “curtailed rights of women”.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra decided to re-examine the verdict passed by a bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and U U Lalit.

“We are obligated to state that we are not in agreement with the decision rendered in ‘Rajesh Sharma’ because we are disposed to think that it really curtails the rights of the women who are harassed under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code. That apart, prima facie, we perceive that the guidelines may be in the legislative sphere,” the bench said.

The July 27 guidelines intended to prevent misuse of Section 498A of IPC (punishing cruelty at the hands of husband or his relatives of a wife...) had come as a big relief to innocent family members of husbands embroiled in dowry harassment cases. The court had then directed that no arrest should normally take place without examination of women’s complaints by a committee of civil society members.

The top court had also directed formation of one or more family welfare committee by the District Legal Services Authority in each district with civil society members, wives of officers, retired persons and para legal volunteers, to examine complaints made by women to ensure no arrest was made without the welfare panel’s report.

Termed landmark

The judgement was termed as a landmark as it was meant to check unmindful roping in of all family members of men facing complaints filed under Section 498A of IPC.

Hearing a petition by Maharashtra-based NGO ‘Nyayadhar’ (women lawyers association), the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, issued notice to the Union government and National Commission for Women and appointed senior advocates Indu Malhotra and V Shekhar as amicus curiae to assist the court in re-examining the judgement.

The NGO’s petition filed by advocate Alok Singh contended the position of women in the country was still bad. Hence, the family welfare committee must include two women members.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest over Metro fare hike near the Urban Development ...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore receives an award from actor Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani during...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

An engineering student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology ( MANIT) in a test drive...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

Children walk through the smoke as a Corporation worker fogs in the view of spread of dengue...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

A farmer burns stubbles at his paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Friday. Despite a ban...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab arrive at the Andheri Court in Mumbai on Friday to file...

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill at a school in Sonitpur, Assam on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A view of the illuminated Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya on Friday.

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

A siberian tiger puppy hisses during its first outing in the large outdoor enclosure at the Animal..

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.