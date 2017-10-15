Press Esc to close
  Don't mess with Kerala: CM Vijayan tells BJP      Slowdown bottomed out, GDP likely to grow 7 pc in FY18: Niti      India beat Pakistan 3-1 to top pool in Asia Cup Hockey      26 plus taken ill after food poisoning on Tejas train      Aarushi case: HC castigates CBI on theory on Hemraj's murder      Police clueless on 3-yr-old Indian girl's disappearance in US      Bengaluru rains: Girl drowns in drain, toll mounts to 10      Amarinder hails Congress for Gurdaspur win      President Trump needs another hug: Rahul to PM      China delays Railways' ambitious high speed train project      Gangraped and threatened, UP girl ends life      Federer beats great rival Nadal to win Shanghai Masters      China understands that India is no more weak: Rajnath      3 held over cow vigilantes' attack on men over beef suspicion      Rajnath makes light of Cong win in Gurdaspur LS bypoll      Teen immolates self at grandpa's grave      RBI refuses to share details on clean India mission logo on new currency notes      Death toll from blast in Somalia's capital rises to 189      Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting      Man leaves Indian-origin woman to die in blazing car in US      Sanjit Luwang, Jyoti Gawate wins Bengaluru marathon      BJP must read writing on wall after Gurdaspur defeat: Jakhar      Diwali deliveries: those who shoulder the festive burden      I don't think I have played enough negative roles: Naseeruddin      US must decide appropriately on visa policy, Jaitley on H-1B      Rahul's elevation will give him right entitlement to lead alliance: Khurshid      Dentist Talwars to visit Dasna Jail every 15 days to check inmates      Cong-led UDF retains Vengara Assembly seat in Kerala, BJP finishes fourth      Indian economy on 'very solid track': IMF chief Lagarde      Harvey Weinstein expelled from Motion Picture Academy      Gurdaspur LS bypoll: Congress' Sunil Jakhar wins by over 1,90,000 Votes      White-topping as pothole killer?      White-topping as pothole killer?      Rain to continue till Deepavali in Bengaluru      Sushma Swaraj taking liberal approach in issuing visas to Pakistani patients      Home minister warns Pakistan, says Sardar would have solved Kashmir issue      Sushma urges women in Gujarat to take max benefit of govt schemes      Vaghela's son not to contest Assembly polls as BJP candidate, for now      Threatened with rape again, gang-rape victim kills self in UP      Minister Baig's abusive language shows culture of Cong: Shettar      Bengaluru's road, drain funds have leaked, says Yeddyurappa      Modi doles out Rs 3769 crore Diwali gift for new-found ally Nitish's Bihar      SIT releases three sketches of two suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder case      LeT commander, aide killed in Pulwama encounter      Bambawale new envoy of India to China      Governors agree to push goals for new India by 2022      Eight killed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru      Raj vs Uddhav: Six MNS corporators jump to Shiv Sena      Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on Cong in PM's home state      Had 'vague' feeling that Sonia may make me PM: Pranab in autobiography    
You are here: Home » National » Aarushi case: HC castigates CBI on theory on Hemraj's murder

Aarushi case: HC castigates CBI on theory on Hemraj's murder

Press Trust of India, Allahabad, Oct 15 2017, 19:05 IST
Aarushi, PTI file photo

Aarushi, PTI file photo

The Allahabad High Court has castigated the CBI for its theory on the murder of domestic help Hemraj in the Aarushi murder case, saying it is an "impossible hypothesis" and "patently absurd".

In its 273-page verdict acquitting dentists Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and Hemraj, it also said the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove that the Talwars had destroyed material evidence and added that the finding recorded to the contrary by the trial court could not be maintained.

Analysing the prosecution case, a division bench of justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra refused to agree with the submission of CBI lawyer Anurag Khanna that the conduct of the dentist couple on finding their only daughter murdered, as noticed by the witnesses, was another circumstance which indicated their complicity.

The court said it was unable to agree with the contention of the probe agency as "different persons react differently in a given situation".

Justices Narayana and Mishra made the observations last week while allowing the appeals of Nupur and Rajesh Talwar against a Ghaziabad CBI court verdict sentencing them life term for the murder of 14-year-old Aarushi and Hemraj.

"The prosecution theory that the appellants had hidden the dead body of Hemraj on the terrace of their flat is patently absurd and improbable...," the court said.

It said this theory contemplated an "impossible hypothesis" that the body was hidden by the Talwars on their terrace with the intention of disposing it of on getting a suitable opportunity.

The court said the theory was based on the hypothesis that the Noida Police would not be able to find the body on the terrace on May 16, 2008 when Aarushi was found dead in her room in the Talwar residence by her parents with her throat slit.

Hemraj's body was found the next day. The Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the probe into the case from the Noida Police.

Coming down heavily on the prosecution, the court said on careful evaluation of the evidence of four police personnel, it transpired that the prosecution witnesses made material improvements in their evidence tendered during the trial.

Their testimonies during the trial were "conspicuous by their absence in their previous statements recorded under Section 161 Cr.P.C. (by the police)," it said.

The witnesses were the Superintendent of Police, Mahesh Kumar Mishra, Inspector Data Ram Naunaria and Sub Inspector Bachchoo Singh, the judges said, adding that contrary to his previous statement, Mishra had stated in court that Rajesh Talwar was reluctant to identify the body of 45-year-old Hemraj.

Similar was the case with Naunaria and Bachchoo Singh, they said. Justices Narayana and Mishra said the circumstances lent credence to another theory that the murder of Hemraj was committed on the terrace of the flat near a cooler.

They said as the prosecution failed to pick up fingerprints of the persons who had put the cooler panel on the body of Hemraj, the court did not consider it proper to presume that the panel was put on the body by the Talwars in the absence of cogent evidence.

"In fact, the CBI has miserably failed to lead any evidence which may even remotely suggest that Hemraj was murdered in the bedroom of Aarushi and then his dead body was wrapped in a bed sheet and dragged from Aarushi's bedroom upto the terrace," the judges said.

The court also said that the non-breaking of the terrace door lock was not on account of non-availability of the key of the terrace door but due to the negligent and callous approach of the Investigating Officer of the case, Data Ram Naunaria.

Moreover, the prosecution has failed to prove by any cogent evidence that the Talwar duo, despite being in possession of the key of the terrace door lock, had refused to make it available to the police, they said.

"The prosecution's allegation in this regard, therefore, is baseless and wholly irrelevant for fastening the appellants with the guilt," the court said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A worker making fire crackers ahead of Diwali festival, at Champahati village in South 24 Parganas..

A worker making fire crackers ahead of Diwali festival, at Champahati village in South 24 Parganas..

Elephands in a playful mood at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata Saturday.

Elephands in a playful mood at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata Saturday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases the Hindi version book of Sawa Arab Bhartiyo Ka Sapna..

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases the Hindi version book of Sawa Arab Bhartiyo Ka Sapna..

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday.

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday.

Bikers take out a rally to welcome Kailash Satyarthis Bharat Yatra in Gurugram on Sunday.

Bikers take out a rally to welcome Kailash Satyarthis Bharat Yatra in Gurugram on Sunday.

Primary teachers taking part in a protest rally for their various demands including pay fixation...

Primary teachers taking part in a protest rally for their various demands including pay fixation...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.