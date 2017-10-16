Kannada now compulsory in all schools

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 16 2017, 0:03 IST

Kannada will now be taught either as first language or second language between Class I and X in all schools across the state.



The government has issued an order in this regard, covering Kendriya Vidyalayas, CBSE and ICSE schools and schools following the state syllabus in English medium.



The order follows the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, the guidelines of which the government has finalised.



Kannada syllabus for Class I will be applicable to outside students seeking admission between Classes II and VIII.



In case of students seeking admission to class III and above, teachers should teach Kannada syllabus of Class I for one year.



In the subsequent year, those students will have to study the Kannada syllabus prescribed for their class along with their classmates.



Karnataka Secondary Education Board has been directed to frame syllabus for students from outside the state directly joining Classes IX and X.



The government has constituted competent authorities to take action against managements that fail to implement the government order.



They are also empowered to visit schools for inspection and initiate disciplinary action.



Circulars will be issued to all schools regarding the order.



Block Education Officers have been directed to prepare a report of schools in their limits regarding the implementation of the order. They have been directed to submit the report to competent authorities through deputy director’s offices.