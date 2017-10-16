Bengaluru techie claims attack by mob for trying to rescue cows

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 16 2017, 8:42 IST

A 45-year-old techie and her friend were assaulted by a mob when they went with the police to Avalahalli near Talaghattapura where cows were allegedly being slaughtered illegally. The incident happened on Saturday night.



Victim Nandini M, a resident of Koramangala told DH, “I was going with my friend in my Innova car near Tipu Circle in Avalahalli and noticed that nearly 14 desi cows were being taken illegally to a slaughterhouse. I came back and filed a complaint with the Talaghattapura police around 7.30 pm on Saturday and sought immediate action. The police took the complaint and told us that 15 policemen were sent to the spot to rescue the cows. We waited for nearly one hour but didn’t receive any message about the rescue operation. We thought the rescue team failed to trace the location and we decided to go to the location and show them the spot.”



When they reached the spot, Nandini did not find a single policeman at the location. Around 150 to 200 people started throwing stones at their car. The front and rear windshields of the car were damaged. Nandini and her friend also sustained injuries in the attack. "I dashed the car into a shop and an electric pole since I was unable to see through the front windshield. Besides, it was raining. With great difficulty, we managed to save our lives,” Nandini said.



Nandini said the police were hand in glove with the illegal cow slaughter mafia and that they did not register an FIR on attempt to murder and physical assault.



The Talaghattapura police said, “The police team rescued the cows after the complaint. Nandini and her friend went to the spot to check if the police had rescued the cows and their car hit a petty shop in the area and an electric pole. After this, locals started throwing stones at their car. Both the occupants suffered minor injuries.”



Police added that they registered an FIR based on their complaint about mob attacking them and illegal cow slaughter in Avalahalli area and are investigating.