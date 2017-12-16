Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » SC defers deadline to linK Aadhaar with bank a/cs

SC defers deadline to linK Aadhaar with bank a/cs

DH News Service, New Delhi, Dec 15 2017, 22:34 IST

Accepting the Union government's suggestion, the Supreme Court on Friday deferred the deadline to link Aadhaar with various schemes to March 31, 2018.

The newer deadline would apply to linking of Aadhaar with existing bank accounts, furnishing Aadhaar number while opening new accounts, linking of the unique identification number with mobile phones and schemes offered by state governments.

Mobile phone subscribers were earlier asked to link their number with Aadhaar by February 8. The government had earlier deferred the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with various schemes and services from December 31 to March 31.

IN its interim order, the five-judge Constitution bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra refused to stay the Centre's decision to link Aadhaar with bank accounts, mobile phones and other schemes.

On Thursday, the bench had held the day-long hearing on a batch of PILs led by former Karnataka High Court Judge Justice K S Puttaswamy.

The bench â€“also consisting of Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan- rejected Attorney General KK Venugopal's suggestion that those opening new bank accounts should produce Aadhaar application or the ten-digit Unique Identification number at the bank.

"We likewise extend the last date for the completion of the process of Aadhaar linking of new bank accounts to March 31, 2018," Justice Chandrachud said, reading out the judgement he authored on behalf of the bench.

The court also said the interim arrangement would continue until the Constitution bench disposes of the proceedings.

All the petitions have now been put for final hearing on January 17, 2018.

The bench said: "We also direct that the extension of the last date for Aadhaar linkage to March 31, 2018 shall apply, besides the schemes of the ministries/departments of the Union government, to all state governments in similar terms."

The court decided to continue with its two-judge bench ruling on June 9 asking citizens with Aadhaar to cite the UID number while filing I-T returns.

IN that ruling â€“in the 'Binoy Visman vs Union of India' case- the court had upheld the validity of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, saying all those applying for PAN cards would also have to quote Aadhaar number or its enrolment number.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

More from this section

Rajasthan High Court sets guidelines for religious conversion

Two channels to go off air for violating cable law

B-school admission only on basis of entrance tests: AICTE

SC seeks review of fixed dose combination medicines

Govt to bear digital transaction for MDR charges upto Rs 2,000

Act tweaked to give relief in cheque bounce cases

Most trending stories

Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, HP

Gujarat polls: Second phase sees 68.70% turnout

Metro, BMTC fares likely to be reduced on Traffic-less Day

Soil testing underway for BBMP's 2nd longest flyover

Man kills lover's husband, tries to impersonate him 'Face/Off' style

Sonia Gandhi retires as Congress president

Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session...

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress...

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress...

INLD MP Dushyant Chautala arrives by a tractor to attend the winter session of Parliament...

INLD MP Dushyant Chautala arrives by a tractor to attend the winter session of Parliament...

Social activist Anna Hazare while addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press club, in...

Social activist Anna Hazare while addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press club, in...

Members of Anganwadi workers hold a protest against Uttar Pradesh Government in support of their...

Members of Anganwadi workers hold a protest against Uttar Pradesh Government in support of their...

Election observers inspecting the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) at a distribution centre...

Election observers inspecting the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) at a distribution centre...

A vegetable vendor sits between the wheels of a parked truck, in a street market in Kolkata on...

A vegetable vendor sits between the wheels of a parked truck, in a street market in Kolkata on...

Army jawans near a helicopter parked at Kolkata maidan during foggy Friday morning. Historic Victori

Army jawans near a helicopter parked at Kolkata maidan during foggy Friday morning. Historic Victori

A fisherman casting his net at Dal Lake during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar on...

A fisherman casting his net at Dal Lake during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar on...

Muslims pray on the steps of a mosque during a demonstration against the...

Muslims pray on the steps of a mosque during a demonstration against the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.