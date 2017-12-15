Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Don't say 'beg', we are a free nation: Naidu to ministers

Don't say 'beg', we are a free nation: Naidu to ministers

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Dec 15 2017, 13:19 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu brought minor changes in the conduct of the Rajya Sabha on the first day today after taking over as its Chairman, asking ministers and members not to use colonial terms while laying papers on the table.

Presiding over the Upper House proceedings on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament, Naidu said no one should use the word "I beg to" while laying papers on the table.

"Just say I raise to lay on the table" the listed papers, he said. "No need to beg... this is independent India."

He made the observation after the ministers called to lay the listed papers on the table, began their sentences by saying "I beg to lay on the table the papers listed against my name in today's revised list of business."

Naidu was however quick to clarify that this was only a suggestion and not an order.

This was not only the change that Naidu brought in on the first day as the presiding officer of the House. He also stood up while reading out obituary references.

His predecessors Hamid Ansari and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat used to read the obituary references while being seated.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan too stands while reading out obituary references.

Naidu took over as the Vice President of India in August. Vice President is also the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

More from this section

43 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak authorities: official

Don't say 'beg', we are a free nation: Naidu to ministers

LS proceedings adjourned after obituary references

Oppositon queries not addressed at all-party meet: Kharge

Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar, Anantnag

De-freezing of accounts: SC dismisses Teesta Setalvad's plea

Most trending stories

Karnataka Congress jittery as Owaisi's AIMIM readies for Assembly poll fray

Rumours over; Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get married in Italy

Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, HP

AIIB approves Rs 2,159 crore loan to Bangalore Metro

Rampaging Rohit flattens Lanka

Rahul's Gujarat-model for Congress in poll-bound states

Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Girls taking selfie in front of Gateway of India replica, it is made by Institute of Baking...

Girls taking selfie in front of Gateway of India replica, it is made by Institute of Baking...

Commissioning of Scorpene Class Submarine INS Kalvari at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai...

Commissioning of Scorpene Class Submarine INS Kalvari at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink, as he leaves...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink, as he leaves...

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi meets with the families of fishermen affected by Cyclone...

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi meets with the families of fishermen affected by Cyclone...

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on their way...

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on their way...

An Indian army paratrooper jumps from a plane carrying an Indian national flag...

An Indian army paratrooper jumps from a plane carrying an Indian national flag...

Women waiting in a queue to cast their votes during the second phase of Assembly elections...

Women waiting in a queue to cast their votes during the second phase of Assembly elections...

Indian Youth Congress workers shout slogans while being detained by the police during a protest...

Indian Youth Congress workers shout slogans while being detained by the police during a protest...

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Farooq Abdullah and others...

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Farooq Abdullah and others...

Pope Francis receives a credential letter from Sibi George, new Ambassador of India to Holy See...

Pope Francis receives a credential letter from Sibi George, new Ambassador of India to Holy See...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.