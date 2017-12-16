Press Esc to close
  Sonia recalls first steps in politics, pledges never to retreat      NIC to develop software for E-way bill system      Cong's working style, corrupt ways remain same: BJP on Rahul's elevation      GST Council clears e-way bill mechanism; to be rolled out by June 1      'Significant' drop in rail accidents in Western Railway      5-yr-old girl raped by 18-yr-old in UP      Rahul will lead the party with courage, dedication: Sonia Gandhi      Tusker kills one more farmer in Chitradurga district      Coalscam: Ex-Jharkhand CM Koda, former coal secy get 3 yr jail      Mizoram becomes third power-surplus state in North-East: PM Modi      One dead, thousands flee as storm pounds Philippines      Rahul Gandhi takes charge as Congress president      Cabinet clears bill to replace MCI      Contentious Bill on financial resolution deferred      Aarushi murder case: Hemraj's wife moves SC challenging Talwars' acquittal      No term like 'martyr' or 'shaheed' in our lexicon: MoD, MHA      HC mulls CBI probe into Hanuman statue construction issue      HC denies interim stay on Yadav's disqualification as MP      Google X to set up Development Centre in Visakhapatnam      UIDAI asks banks to expedite Aadhaar enrollment for new a/c      MV tax evasion: Kerala HC directs BJP MP to appear before probe team      Amit Shah debuts in Rajya Sabha      Cabinet clears triple talaq bill      HC directs Karnataka govt. to discuss license renewal issue with turf club      Ruckus in Rajya Sabha on first day of Winter Session      Plea to reopen another graft case against Sharifs rejected      Sonia Gandhi retires as Congress president      43 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak authorities: official      Frustrations of a fan: Apathy and lack of preparation at PVR?      Deendayal Upadhyay's photo to be mandatory on Rajasthan govt's letterheads      Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, HP      DH 2017: Bengaluru! you're at POINT BLANK: The fall and the rise of the city      DH 2017- Was a healthy year for you? if not, take care of 2018    
You are here: Home » National » Cong's working style, corrupt ways remain same: BJP on Rahul's elevation

Cong's working style, corrupt ways remain same: BJP on Rahul's elevation

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Dec 16 2017, 17:40 IST
Newly elect Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during a grand elevation event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Newly elect Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during a grand elevation event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

The BJP today dubbed the Congress as a "corrupt thought process" as it shrugged off Rahul Gandhi's elevation as its president, saying its working style and "corrupt ways" remained the same.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on the Congress after Gandhi attacked the ruling party soon after replacing her mother Sonia Gandhi as its president.

Patra cited the sentencing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, who was supported by the Congress, in a corruption case to hit out at the party, claiming it would remain corrupt despite the change in leadership.

He said it was an irony that despite the Congress not being in power for four years, corruption cases were still tumbling out and people jailed for the corruption they did when it was in power.

"This speaks volumes about the thought process, the working nature of Congress party. So a new president or an old president, the working style of Congress party, the corrupt ways of Congress party still remain the same," he told reporters.

He said when the Congress talks about a change in leadership, the country is seeing how during its 10-year rule, corruption of ten to fourteen lakh crore rupees took place under their very nose.

"Congress is not an ancient thought process as claimed by a few, rather Congress is a corrupt thought process and that has been proved by the judicial process today," Patra added.

After assuming the leadership of the party, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of spreading hatred and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking India back to medieval times.

"The BJP is spreading hatred and communalism... they break, while we unite. They ignite fire, we douse it," Gandhi said.

Asked about the 'Aag laga ke' (ignite fire) comment, Patra said this is "not a decent way" to react.

"Elections are won not because of riots on streets, not because 'sadak pe aag laga ke'. Elections are won because the mantra of reform, transform and perform works in the country under the able leadership of Narendra Modi," he said.

He went on to add that elections are won as people compare how during the UPA days, the direct benefit transfer (DBT) was not there and the money could not reach the pockets of poor man.

"Today because of DBT, what the poor man deserves, reaches his pocket. Elections are won by giving LPG cylinders to the last man standing in the queue, when electricity reaches every village.

"So my simple request is we should not demean the basic nature of democracy in the country. Democracy is vibrant in the country because development is taking place as never before," he added.

Patra said that today is an important day as Madhu Koda, who was the chief minister of Jharkhand with the support of Congress party, has been sentenced to three years in jail because of his involvement in the coal scam.

"We all know that Madhu Koda was an Independent MLA, but because of the fact that the government was formed with the outside support of the Congress party, the government then was almost a Congress government run by 10 Janpath, 24 Akbar Road by the help of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel," he said.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

More from this section

Navy fit to secure island nations in Indian Ocean

Youth tries to drive train, apprehended on time

UIDAI suspends Airtel's Aadhaar-linked e-KYC services

Muslims in J&K continue to get benefits for minorities

Woman alleges rape by two men

Women fighter pilots are battle ready

Most trending stories

Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, HP

Soil testing underway for BBMP's 2nd longest flyover

Gujarat polls: Second phase sees 68.70% turnout

Metro, BMTC fares likely to be reduced on Traffic-less Day

Man kills lover's husband, tries to impersonate him 'Face/Off' style

Sonia Gandhi retires as Congress president

Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru...

Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the...

Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the...

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main...

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral...

Army and Air Force jawans pay homage to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on the...

Army and Air Force jawans pay homage to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on the...

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra...

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra...

Polling staff check EVM one day ahead of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections, in...

Polling staff check EVM one day ahead of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections, in...

Umarte Sau Crore Abhiyan Bihar members with eunuchs at a candle light march during a protest...

Umarte Sau Crore Abhiyan Bihar members with eunuchs at a candle light march during a protest...

Indian Air Force's 'Akash Ganga' sky diving team members perform during an air show on the...

Indian Air Force's 'Akash Ganga' sky diving team members perform during an air show on the...

The new Stoos Bahn, which claims to be the steepest funicular railway in the world, stands on its...

The new Stoos Bahn, which claims to be the steepest funicular railway in the world, stands on its...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.