Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Prasad says he 'denied permission' to Facebook's Free Basics

Prasad says he 'denied permission' to Facebook's Free Basics

DH News Service, New Delhi, Dec 16 2017, 23:54 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad. PTI photo.

Ravi Shankar Prasad. PTI photo.

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said he had denied permission to Facebook's Free Basics platform when he was in charge of communications portfolio.

"Right to access of Internet cannot be denied. Therefore, when Facebook came to India with Free Basics, I examined it (and) and found it will be free only when you enter from my gate. India does not believe in one gate and I did not give permission," Prasad said while speaking at the Digital India Summit.

He said it is for USA to decide on net neutrality but "Our stand from day one is very clear - right of non-discriminatory access to Internet is not negotiable".

The sector regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, had issued a regulation in February 2016 on discriminatory pricing for Internet access which led to ban of platforms like Free Basics and Airtel Zero.

TRAI ruled against discriminatory pricing for different data platforms or content and said operators cannot enter into pacts with Internet companies to subsidise access to some websites.

Companies violating the rules would be fined Rs 50,000 a day for the duration of contravention, subject to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh.

Facebook was offering free Internet access to some websites that were available on its Free Basics platform.

Following debate on net neutrality, Prasad as telecom minister had set up a panel of officers from the Department of Telecom (DoT) to examine the matter and come up with recommendations.

Prasad had then said the government would take a holistic view on net neutrality after the DoT panel and TRAI finalise their recommendations.

The DoT panel too had recommended bar on platforms like Free Basics as it will act as gatekeeper to the Internet.

Last month, TRAI finalised its recommendations on net neutrality in which it prohibited Internet service providers from making any discrimination in traffic while providing web access by either blocking or throttling some apps, websites and services or by offering 'fast lanes' to others.

"I believe Internet is one of the finest creations of mankind and must be available to all. If Internet is a global platform it must have link with local," Prasad said.

Digital economy

The DoT has to now take a call on TRAI recommendations on net neutrality.

He said the government is making efforts to make India a USD 1 trillion digital economy over the next five years, which includes IT, IT enabled services, shared economy etc.

The minister said the government recently provided "duty shield" to electronic and mobile sectors to promote domestic manufacturing.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

More from this section

5 yrs after Nirbhaya, Ravidas Camp lives under shadow of fear

Another youth in Kashmir shuns militancy, returns home

Prasad says he 'denied permission' to Facebook's Free Basics

Mamata demands withdrawal of FRDI Bill

Rlys to offer discounts like hotels, airlines; flexi-fares will be revamped, says minister

Darjeeling toy train resumes service

Most trending stories

Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, HP

Soil testing underway for BBMP's 2nd longest flyover

Gujarat polls: Second phase sees 68.70% turnout

Metro, BMTC fares likely to be reduced on Traffic-less Day

Man kills lover's husband, tries to impersonate him 'Face/Off' style

DH 2017: Bengaluru! you're at POINT BLANK: The fall and the rise of the city

Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru...

Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the...

Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the...

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main...

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral...

Army and Air Force jawans pay homage to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on the...

Army and Air Force jawans pay homage to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on the...

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra...

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra...

Polling staff check EVM one day ahead of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections, in...

Polling staff check EVM one day ahead of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections, in...

Umarte Sau Crore Abhiyan Bihar members with eunuchs at a candle light march during a protest...

Umarte Sau Crore Abhiyan Bihar members with eunuchs at a candle light march during a protest...

Indian Air Force's 'Akash Ganga' sky diving team members perform during an air show on the...

Indian Air Force's 'Akash Ganga' sky diving team members perform during an air show on the...

The new Stoos Bahn, which claims to be the steepest funicular railway in the world, stands on its...

The new Stoos Bahn, which claims to be the steepest funicular railway in the world, stands on its...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.