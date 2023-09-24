B-Town diva's must-see looks for this festive season

DH Web Desk
Known for her impeccable Indian looks, Sara Ali Khan stuns in a pristine yellow kurta. With its vibrant color and elegant design, this outfit is a perfect choice for those who want to embrace the festive spirit with a touch of simplicity.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
While Ananya Pandey is often associated with glamorous red carpet looks, this time she takes a departure from the extravagant and opts for a simple pastel ethnic suit. Her choice showcases a different facet of her fashion sense, one that's elegant and understated.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Disha Patani graces the season with her presence in a pastel green Anarkali suit adorned with intricate detailing and heavy embroidery.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
Shanaya Kapoor knows how to keep it chic yet minimal. Her beige kurta with yellow embroidery work is a refreshing take on traditional fashion. This outfit proves that sometimes, less is indeed more when it comes to creating a memorable festive look.
Credit: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Paloma Dhillon effortlessly exudes elegance in her ethnic attire, chosen for the promotions of her upcoming movie Dono. Her look is subtly stunning, making her stand out with grace and poise. It's a perfect example of how understated fashion can leave a lasting impression.
Credit: Instagram/@palomadhillon