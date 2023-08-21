Bollywood actors who have a zeal for fitness

DH Web Desk
Salman Khan: The 'bhai' of the industry is the person behind gyms and fitness gaining prominence in the country. Salman has been open about his fitness journey and the hard work he puts into his body.
Hrithik Roshan: The 'Greek God of Bollywood', who is famous for his versatile roles, unmatchable dancing skills and attractive looks, is known to be incredibly disciplined when it comes to his fitness regimen. He regularly posts pictures of his intense workouts and enviable physique.
Ranveer Singh: Ranveer is known for his energy and enthusiasm. He transformed his physique for various roles and often shares his workout and fitness journey.
Akshay Kumar: 'Khiladi' Kumar is known for his healthy lifestyle and commitment to fitness. He can often be spotted talking about the need to have a healthy lifestyle, which includes early morning workouts and training routines.
Tiger Shroff: Tiger is known for his incredible dance moves and overall fitness. He maintains a healthy lifestyle through a combination of dance, strength training, and clean eating.
John Abraham: John is renowned for his muscular physique and commitment to fitness. He often shares photos of his workout routines and healthy habits on social media.
Milind Soman: Hailed as one of the fittest celebs in the country, Milind Soman maintains an incredible physique and follows a fitness regimen that includes running, weight training and cardiovascular exercises.
