What was buzzing in Bollywood in 2023?

It was a great year for Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan’s Pathaan broke box office records while Jawan also fared quite well as far as box office earnings are concerned. Dunki, which was released on December 21, has made Rs 300 crore so far.
Credit: PTI Photo
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal courted controversy over its projection of toxic masculinity and violence but catapulted Bobby Deol back into the limelight.
Credit: Special Arrangement
It was also a year of sequels which saw the release of Gadar 2, OMG 2, Tiger 3, Dream Girl 2 and Fukrey 3. Gadar 2 minted over Rs 500 crore and marked one of the most spectacular returns of Sunny Deol.
Credit: Special Arrangement
2023 also had its fair share of movies that courted controversies like The Kerala Story, Adipurush and The Vaccine War.
Credit: Special Arrangement
2023 was also a year of grand weddings. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony in February. Actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in September. K L Rahul - Athiya Shetty, Randeep Hooda - Lin Laishram and Arbaaz Khan - Sshura Khan weddings were also highlights of the year.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made the first public appearance with their daughter Raha Kapoor on Christmas.
Credit: PTI Photo
Deepfakes became a hot topic in B-Town after Rashmika Mandanna’s fake video started doing the rounds online. Several other celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar and Alia Bhatt were also targeted.
Credit: PTI Photo