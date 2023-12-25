Christmas 2023: Sid-Kiara, Ranbir-Alia & more Bollywood stars ring in celebrations

DH Web Desk

Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture with Sidharth Malhotra with her fans and wrote "Merry Christmas."

|

Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Ananya Panday hosted a Christmas party at her new home and shared a series of pictures with her fans on Instagram.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Malaika Arora celebrated the holiday with her son Arhaan at home.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their baby Raha to the world by posing for the photographers while arriving for the Christmas party. 

|

Credit: PTI

Sara Ali Khan celebrated the holiday with her father Saif Ali Khan.

|

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Bipasha Basu shared a cute picture with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their bundle of joy Devi Basu Singh Grover.

|

Credit: Instagram/@bipashabasu

Khushi Kapoor looked radiant in red short dress as she gave a peek into her Christmas celebration with her followers.

|

Credit: Instagram/@Khushi Kapoor

Kangana also bonded with her family and friends as she celebrated the holiday in Himachal Pradesh.

|

Credit: Instargam/@kanganaranaut

Raashi Khanna had a gala time with her friend and actor Vaani Kapoor as they celebrated the holiday together.

|

Credit: Instagram/@raashiikhanna

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu celebrated the holiday in twinning outfits.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sakpataudi

Kartik Aaryan shared a cute pic with his pet Katori and wrote "Merry Christmas."

|

Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan