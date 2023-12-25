Christmas 2023: Sid-Kiara, Ranbir-Alia & more Bollywood stars ring in celebrations

DH Web Desk
Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture with Sidharth Malhotra with her fans and wrote "Merry Christmas."
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Ananya Panday hosted a Christmas party at her new home and shared a series of pictures with her fans on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Malaika Arora celebrated the holiday with her son Arhaan at home.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their baby Raha to the world by posing for the photographers while arriving for the Christmas party.
Credit: PTI
Sara Ali Khan celebrated the holiday with her father Saif Ali Khan.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Bipasha Basu shared a cute picture with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their bundle of joy Devi Basu Singh Grover.
Credit: Instagram/@bipashabasu
Khushi Kapoor looked radiant in red short dress as she gave a peek into her Christmas celebration with her followers.
Credit: Instagram/@Khushi Kapoor
Kangana also bonded with her family and friends as she celebrated the holiday in Himachal Pradesh.
Credit: Instargam/@kanganaranaut
Raashi Khanna had a gala time with her friend and actor Vaani Kapoor as they celebrated the holiday together.
Credit: Instagram/@raashiikhanna
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu celebrated the holiday in twinning outfits.
Credit: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Kartik Aaryan shared a cute pic with his pet Katori and wrote "Merry Christmas."
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan