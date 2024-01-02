Here's how celebrities ushered in new year

DH Web Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture with Saif Ali Khan from their "best night ever".
Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Vicky and Katrina Kaif celebrated the new year in a romantic way in an undisclosed destination.
Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha welcomed 2024 in the background of amazing fireworks.
Credit: Instagram/@varundvn
Samantha Ruth Prabhu happily posed against the spectacular New Year fireworks in Dubai.
Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Bhumi Pednekar welcomed the new year with her friends in her own style.
Credit: Instagram/@bhumipednekar
Kangana Ranaut welcomed the new year with her family up in the hills.
Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Shahid Kapoor celebrated the new year with his family against the backdrop of mountains in Bhutan.
Credit: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Ajay Devgn treated fans to a string of photos with his kids and wife Kajol.
Credit: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Sanjay Dutt celebrated New Year’s Eve with his family.
Credit: Instagram/@duttsanjay
Lady superstar Nayanthara also shared a series of pictures with her husband Vignesh Shivan and twin baby boys Uyir and Ulag.
Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara
Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan shared a sweet reel as they rang in the new year abroad.
Credit: Instagram/@kunalkemmu