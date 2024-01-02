Here's how celebrities ushered in new year

DH Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture with Saif Ali Khan from their "best night ever".

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Vicky and Katrina Kaif celebrated the new year in a romantic way in an undisclosed destination.

Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha welcomed 2024 in the background of amazing fireworks.

Credit: Instagram/@varundvn

Samantha Ruth Prabhu happily posed against the spectacular New Year fireworks in Dubai.

Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Bhumi Pednekar welcomed the new year with her friends in her own style.

Credit: Instagram/@bhumipednekar

Kangana Ranaut welcomed the new year with her family up in the hills.

Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut

Shahid Kapoor celebrated the new year with his family against the backdrop of mountains in Bhutan.

Credit: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

Ajay Devgn treated fans to a string of photos with his kids and wife Kajol.

Credit: Instagram/@ajaydevgn

Sanjay Dutt celebrated New Year’s Eve with his family.

Credit: Instagram/@duttsanjay

Lady superstar Nayanthara also shared a series of pictures with her husband Vignesh Shivan and twin baby boys Uyir and Ulag.

Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara

Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan shared a sweet reel as they rang in the new year abroad.

Credit: Instagram/@kunalkemmu