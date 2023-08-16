Here's how stars celebrated the 77th Independence Day

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan had a small flag-hoisting ceremony in 'Mannat' with his family.
Shah Rukh Khan with his family
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared this picture on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Independence Day”.
Mohanlal
Credit: X/@Mohanlal
Salman Khan took to Instagram and extended Independence Day wishes. He shared a picture of himself holding the national flag.
Salman Khan
Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Sandalwood star Rishabh Shetty took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with the national flag.
Rishabh Shetty
Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial
Sara Ali Khan marked the occasion by donning a beautiful Tricolour outfit.
Sara Ali Khan
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Akshay Kumar celebrated Independence Day by announcing that he is now officially an Indian citizen.
Akshay Kumar
Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Daali Dhananjaya extended his wishes on the 77th Independence Day and posted a picture with the national flag.
Daali Dhananjaya
Credit: Instagram/@dhananjaya_ka
Rakul Preet also wished her fans by sharing a picture with the national flag.
Rakul Preet Singh
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Kartik Aaryan extended his best wishes to everyone on Independence Day with this adorable photo of his pet 'Katori'.
Kartik Aaryan
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Raashii Khanna shared photos in which she is seen holding the national flag.
Rashii Khanna
Credit: Instagram/@raashiikhanna