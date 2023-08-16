Here's how stars celebrated the 77th Independence Day

Shah Rukh Khan had a small flag-hoisting ceremony in 'Mannat' with his family.

Shah Rukh Khan with his family

Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared this picture on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Independence Day”.

Mohanlal

Credit: X/@Mohanlal

Salman Khan took to Instagram and extended Independence Day wishes. He shared a picture of himself holding the national flag.

Salman Khan

Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

Sandalwood star Rishabh Shetty took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with the national flag.

Rishabh Shetty

Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial

Sara Ali Khan marked the occasion by donning a beautiful Tricolour outfit.

Sara Ali Khan

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Akshay Kumar celebrated Independence Day by announcing that he is now officially an Indian citizen.

Akshay Kumar

Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar

Daali Dhananjaya extended his wishes on the 77th Independence Day and posted a picture with the national flag.

Daali Dhananjaya

Credit: Instagram/@dhananjaya_ka

Rakul Preet also wished her fans by sharing a picture with the national flag.

Rakul Preet Singh

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Kartik Aaryan extended his best wishes to everyone on Independence Day with this adorable photo of his pet 'Katori'.

Kartik Aaryan

Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Raashii Khanna shared photos in which she is seen holding the national flag.

Rashii Khanna

Credit: Instagram/@raashiikhanna