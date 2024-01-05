'Kaatera' star Aradhanaa shares glimpses of her New Year celebrations in Paris

DH Web Desk
Kaatera star Aradhanaa Ram spent the last few days of the year in Paris, France with her family.
Credit: Instagram/@aradhanaa_r
She shared some beautiful holiday photos with her fans on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram/@aradhanaa_r
In the photos, Aradhanaa is seen enjoying the most at her 'favourite place'.
Credit: Instagram/@aradhanaa_r
The comments section overflowed with well-wishes, compliments.
Credit: Instagram/@aradhanaa_r
Aradhanaa is seen grooving with her mother in the backdrop of Eiffel Tower.
Credit: Instagram/@aradhanaa_r