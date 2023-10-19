'LEO': 5 reasons to watch Lokesh Kanagaraj & Thalapathy Vijay's reunion

DH Web Desk
After the blockbuster Master, filmmaker Lokesh has once again collaborated with Thalapathy Vijay for this action thriller. The film has high expectations from Vijay and LCU fans and early reviews suggest that Lokesh has satiated everyone’s expectation.
Credit: X/@Dir_Lokesh
The world is eager to know that this movie falls under Lokesh’s LCU or not. While there are several theories doing rounds, the constant buzz around this movie makes it a definite watch.
Credit: X/@Dir_Lokesh
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is making his Kollywood debut in LEO. He plays a dreaded gangster, Anthony Das, who takes on Vijay in vengeance. It will be a treat for Vijay fans to witness the fight sequences between Vijay and Sanjay Dutt.
Credit: X/@SunTV
One of the most wanted musicians in Tamil cinema, Anirudh Ravichander has scored music for the movie. With songs already making waves, the BGM is expected to scorch the screens.
Credit: X/@Dir_Lokesh
The movie boasts of a list of big names like Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Anurag Kashyap, Gautam Menon, and Mysskin which makes it a compelling watch.
Credit: X/@Dir_Lokesh