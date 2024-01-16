Makar Sankranti 2024: Special movie posters released on the eve

Lyca Productions released a special poster of Vettaiyan featuring superstar Rajinikanth on the occasion of Pongal.

Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions

AGS Entertainment took to their official social media handles to unveil a new poster of their upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time featuring Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Prasanth and Ajmal.

Credit: Instagram/@actorvijaDy

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, director Maruthi announced his next film, a romantic horror film, The Raja Saab featuring Prabhass.

Credit: X/DirectorMaruthi

The makers of Chiyaan Vikram's film Thangalaan also released a fresh poster and announced the new release date of the film.

Credit: Instagram/@the_real_chiyaan

Vishal also shared a new poster of his upcoming movie Rathnam on the eve of Makar Sankranti.

Credit: X/@VishalKOfficial

Kollywood movie Wolf also shared a new poster and wished everyone a happy Pongal.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Boat makers also shared a special poster wishing everyone a very Happy Pongal.

Credit: Special Arrangement