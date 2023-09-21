Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha host sufi night ahead of wedding

DH Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra's father Pawan Chopra is all smiles as he gets clicked outside the venue.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Designer and Raghav Chaddha's maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva poses for the photographs.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Priyanka's mother Madhu gets clicked on her arrival.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Parineeti's relatives gesture as they arrive for the sufi night.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

FDCI president Sunil Sethi also graced the wedding.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A guest is all smiles as she arrives for the sufi night.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

A guestgets clicked outside the venue.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh also graced the pre-wedding festivities.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Guests pose for the mediapersons outside the venue.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia