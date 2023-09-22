Raghav, Parineeti fly to Udaipur with their family for the wedding

DH Web Desk
Raghav Chadha gets clicked at the Delhi airport. The wedding festivities will be kicking in from September 23 in Udaipur.
Parineeti Chopra and her father Pawan Chopra get clicked at Delhi airport. The pre-wedding functions started in Delhi two days ago.
Designer Pawan Sachdeva and his family leave for Udaipur for Raghav and Parineeti's wedding.
Raghav's father Sunil and sister Gauri are seen leaving for Udaipur.
