Raghav, Parineeti fly to Udaipur with their family for the wedding

DH Web Desk

Raghav Chadha gets clicked at the Delhi airport. The wedding festivities will be kicking in from September 23 in Udaipur.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Parineeti Chopra and her father Pawan Chopra get clicked at Delhi airport. The pre-wedding functions started in Delhi two days ago.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Designer Pawan Sachdeva and his family leave for Udaipur for Raghav and Parineeti's wedding.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Raghav's father Sunil and sister Gauri are seen leaving for Udaipur.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia