Raksha Bandhan 2023: Meet the multi-talented siblings in showbiz

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal: Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, despite being the sons of action director Shyam Kaushal, did not have stardom handed over to them on a platter. Vicky assisted Anurag Kashyap and then delivered a breakout performance in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. He then struck gold in hits like Uri, Raazi, Sardar Udham and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sunny initially enrolled at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India but later chose to pursue acting. Like his brother, he too began his career with bit parts and was an assistant director in 2014's Gunday. And then was seen playing major roles in projects like Gold, Shiddat and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.