Raksha Bandhan 2023: Meet the multi-talented siblings in showbiz

DH Web Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana: The multi-talented Chandigarh boys are the quintessential outsiders who have carved a niche in the Hindi film industry with sheer grit.
Karnesh Sharma and Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma founded an independent production studio, Clean Slate Filmz, in 2013 and, right from the onset, demonstrated the intent to break new ground with amazing contents. The duo has also produced Bulbbul, Mai: A Mother's Rage and Qala for Netflix.
Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar: Farhan and Zoya are unquestionably the most talented brother-sister team in Bollywood. While, Farhan shuttles between directing, writing and acting, Zoya is a successful director.
Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal: Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, despite being the sons of action director Shyam Kaushal, did not have stardom handed over to them on a platter. Vicky assisted Anurag Kashyap and then delivered a breakout performance in Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. He then struck gold in hits like Uri, Raazi, Sardar Udham and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sunny initially enrolled at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India but later chose to pursue acting. Like his brother, he too began his career with bit parts and was an assistant director in 2014's Gunday. And then was seen playing major roles in projects like Gold, Shiddat and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan and his sister Soha Ali Khan are actors and have entertained audience over the past few decades.
