See Pics: 11 Best Dressed Stars at Golden Globes 2024

Margot Robbie: Most Forever Barbie!

The Barbie star continued the streak with a hot-pink Armani Prive gown and a tulle boa. Her look was inspired by the Superstar Barbie toy.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes

Jeremy Allen White: Most Freshly Covered Up

The Bear star wore a wide-lapel Calvin Klein suit over a sheer shirt.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes

Dua Lipa: Black Beauty

Albanian singer and songwriter wore a black mermaid-style dress with sparkling gold accents along the body.

Credit: Reuters

Jared Leto: The Dapper

American actor and musician arrived in a black dress shirt atop a bear chest with black leather gloves and white pants.

Credit: Reuters

Da’Vine Joy Randolph: Most Birth of Venus

The Holdovers actress evoked a modern-day goddess in a maroon Rodarte gown with a sequined shell-style bra.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes

Colman Domingo: Most Embellished

Two statement brooches added some sparkle to The Color Purple actor’s slim Louis Vuitton suit. A pearl earring dangling from one ear upped the ante.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes

Ali Wong: Most 20-20 Vision

The Beef star’s white Christian Dior gown had an elegant braided shoulder and it draped beautifully. But her signature eyewear was what made the look sing.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes

Oprah Winfrey: Most Literal

The executive producer of The Color Purple looked regal in the off-the-shoulder, sequined dress.

Credit: Reuters

Hunter Schafer: Most Wispy

The diva, who attended the ceremony as a presenter, walked the carpet in her gauzy Prada gown billowed behind her.

Credit: Reuters

Selena Gomez: Ravishing in Red

She walked the carpet in a shining red dress with a cross neckline and lines with black flowers in the front.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes

Taylor Swift: Green Mermaid

The singer was covered in sparkling green sequin gown.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes