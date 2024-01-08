See Pics: 11 Best Dressed Stars at Golden Globes 2024

DH Web Desk
Margot Robbie: Most Forever Barbie!
The Barbie star continued the streak with a hot-pink Armani Prive gown and a tulle boa. Her look was inspired by the Superstar Barbie toy.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes
Jeremy Allen White: Most Freshly Covered Up
The Bear star wore a wide-lapel Calvin Klein suit over a sheer shirt.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes
Dua Lipa: Black Beauty
Albanian singer and songwriter wore a black mermaid-style dress with sparkling gold accents along the body.
Credit: Reuters
Jared Leto: The Dapper
American actor and musician arrived in a black dress shirt atop a bear chest with black leather gloves and white pants.
Credit: Reuters
Da’Vine Joy Randolph: Most Birth of Venus
The Holdovers actress evoked a modern-day goddess in a maroon Rodarte gown with a sequined shell-style bra.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes
Colman Domingo: Most Embellished
Two statement brooches added some sparkle to The Color Purple actor’s slim Louis Vuitton suit. A pearl earring dangling from one ear upped the ante.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes
Ali Wong: Most 20-20 Vision
The Beef star’s white Christian Dior gown had an elegant braided shoulder and it draped beautifully. But her signature eyewear was what made the look sing.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes
Oprah Winfrey: Most Literal
The executive producer of The Color Purple looked regal in the off-the-shoulder, sequined dress.
Credit: Reuters
Hunter Schafer: Most Wispy
The diva, who attended the ceremony as a presenter, walked the carpet in her gauzy Prada gown billowed behind her.
Credit: Reuters
Selena Gomez: Ravishing in Red
She walked the carpet in a shining red dress with a cross neckline and lines with black flowers in the front.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes
Taylor Swift: Green Mermaid
The singer was covered in sparkling green sequin gown.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes