Sharvari Wagh sets new fashion statement with lavender gown

DH Web Desk
Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh treated her fans with a new set of pictures from her latest photoshoot.
Credit: Instagram/@sharvari
The diva wore a body-hugging lavender gown which she paired with minimal accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@sharvari
The diva looks ethereal in the latest photoshoot.
Credit: Instagram/@sharvari
The post is doing well among her fans and netizens are pouring love over her look.
Credit: Instagram/@sharvari
The actress manages to look at her stylish best in the latest photoshoot.
Credit: Instagram/@sharvari
The photoshoot has left many in complete awe.
Credit: Instagram/@sharvari