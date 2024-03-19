Shilpa Shetty turns heads in Mugler's iconic black ensemble, pictures viral!

DH Web Desk

Actress Shilpa Shetty managed to captivate the attention of onlookers and fashion enthusiasts alike with her stunning appearance at an award ceremony in Mumbai.

|

Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Dressed in a structured black Mugler gown, the diva's outfit for the ceremony complemented not just her physique but also spoke of the natural elegance the diva carries.

|

Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Her presence at the ceremony was the talk of the town, leaving a trail of admirers in her wake.

|

Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

As images of her striking ensemble flooded social media, netizens lauded Shilpa's bold choice of attire that highlighted her impeccable taste and flair for style.

|

Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty