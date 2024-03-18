Sonakshi Sinha dazzles in a black ensemble; Pics Go Viral!

DH Web Desk

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of pictures in a stunning black ensemble sending the internet into a frenzy.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

Oozing in sophistication and grace, the actress made a bold statement in the photoshoot.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

She completed the look with the smokey eye makeup look and eye-catching jewellery.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

Paired with a matching shrug, the ensemble added a touch of traditional flair, elevating her look to new heights of sartorial excellence.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

The heavily embellished black sharara set and delicate detailing, exuded an aura of timeless elegance, perfectly complementing her radiant persona.

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona