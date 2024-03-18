Sonakshi Sinha dazzles in a black ensemble; Pics Go Viral!

DH Web Desk
Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of pictures in a stunning black ensemble sending the internet into a frenzy.
Credit: Instagram/@aslisona
Oozing in sophistication and grace, the actress made a bold statement in the photoshoot.
She completed the look with the smokey eye makeup look and eye-catching jewellery.
Paired with a matching shrug, the ensemble added a touch of traditional flair, elevating her look to new heights of sartorial excellence.
The heavily embellished black sharara set and delicate detailing, exuded an aura of timeless elegance, perfectly complementing her radiant persona.
