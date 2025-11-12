SRK, Jr NTR to Mohanlal: Celebs whose philanthropy you never knew about

DH Web Desk
Jr NTR
Known for his powerhouse performances and humility, Jr NTR is equally grounded off-screen. He’s quietly supported educational initiatives and helped families of martyrs and daily wage workers during natural calamities. He believes real help doesn’t need headlines.
Credit: Instagram/@jrntr
Aamir Khan
Just like his movies, Aamir focuses on real impact (like drought relief, farmer welfare and education) and rather than generating media buzz, Mr Perfectionist truly demonstrates his values through consistent action.
Credit: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions
Shah Rukh Khan
Beyond his global fame, SRK is a silent philanthropist. Through his NGO Meer Foundation, SRK regularly lends help to acid attack survivors and underprivileged women. Most of his charity work and his relief donations typically stay away from the public eye.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Salman Khan
Bollywood's hulk Salman is associated with several NGOs and regularly funds the health and education sector. He even regularly oversees medical treatments for fans and crew, choosing not to take credit for his charity work.
Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Mahesh Babu
Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu, is a true superstar with a soft corner for kids. He makes sure he allocates some funds for pediatric surgeries through his collaboration with hospitals. His acts of kindness are mostly kept under wraps, known only to those he helped directly.
Credit: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
Mohanlal
For the Malayalam superstar, charity is humanitarian work. He regularly supports relief funds and provides financial assistance to the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. His efforts highlight that real greatness lies in selfless giving, not in public display.
Credit: Instagram/@mohanlal
Dhanush
Dhanush, the Asuran of Tamil cinema, is a silent philanthropist whose actions surpass his fame. While he rarely talks about his efforts, countless families depend on his substantial donations, especially towards the education and healthcare sectors.
Credit: Instagram/@dhanushkraja